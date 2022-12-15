How Sam Worthington Went From 'Booze And Self-Loathing' To Redemption

Like most actors who score a role of a lifetime, Sam Worthington jumped on whatever big opportunities Hollywood threw his way post "Avatar." He continued to explain how, based on his analysis of the successful acting careers of his peers, he believed he needed to push through projects he didn't really want to work on to get to the ones he actually did. "I thought that's how you did it," Worthington admitted. Although now, looking back, he realizes this was the wrong plan of attack. "It wasn't healthy. The job isn't about trying to crack a formula. It isn't an algorithm."

Worthington took on more leading roles in films like "Terminator: Salvation" and "Clash of the Titans," where he understood that the filmmakers' concentration was more focused on the action rather than the characters themselves. His disdain for this type of work, combined with his discomfort from being in the public eye, led Worthington to find ways to help him handle the feelings. And that choice was to start drinking excessively.

Worthington was turning to alcohol to deal with the mountain of emotions he was experiencing at the time. He explained how he would drink four or five glasses of champagne while waiting to get on a plane at the airport. Despite his wife telling him that she had never seen anyone drink so much, he explains how that still didn't resonate with him as being an issue. "I thought it was normal," he said, "I didn't like who I was. Drinking helped me get through the day." This reaction could have led to Worthington losing everything, from his career to his life, but instead, he decided to take back control.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).