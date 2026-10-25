20 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2027

Whether you're into superheroes, horror, fantasy, or animated movies, 2027 is going to be a great year for you. There are offerings from both Marvel and DC that will undoubtedly change the course of their respective cinematic universes forever. Plus, we see the return of such beloved franchises as The Lord of the Rings, Shrek, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Of course, while the most anticipated movies of 2027 are those for which we have an inkling of an idea of what to expect, the best movies of 2026 prove that some of the highlights of the year come way out of left field. Few people likely had "Obsession" on their radar before it became a box office smash, and now, it's all anyone can talk about.

You'll want to keep an eye on various developments to see what films look good as we head into the next 12 months. One trailer, for example, can change a movie's fortunes. But at this point, these are the movies we're most confident you'll want to mark in your calendar for 2027.