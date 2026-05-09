10 Best Movies Of 2026 (So Far)

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce

Director: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 156 minutes

Where to watch: VOD

One of the biggest box-office successes of 2026 also happens to be one of its very best movies — and yes, we're talking about Ryan Gosling's majestic space movie "Project Hail Mary." Directed by the "21 Jump Street" duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, "Project Hail Mary," which marks the second studio adaptation of sci-fi author Andy Weir's work after "The Martian" in 2015, introduces us to Gosling's mild-mannered and quietly brilliant science teacher Dr. Ryland Grace as he wakes up alone on a massive spacecraft. Using a non-linear story, Lord, Miller, and screenwriter Drew Goddard slowly tell us how Ryland got there and what he's trying to do — and put simply, he's trying to save the universe.

After scientists discover that the sun is in danger is being blocked by a strange substance they dub Astrophage, Ryland and a small crew head out to a constellation known as Tau Ceti (that's very far away from Earth) to see why it's completely unaffected by Astrophage. When Ryland wakes up, though, he discovers the bodies of that small crew and, while trying to find his way home, instead encounters a small boulder-like alien he named Rocky, who's part of a race known as the Eridians. (Rocky is not CGI but a puppet operated by and voiced by James Ortiz, whose performance is nothing short of spectacular.) As Ryland and Rocky work together to figure out how to fix the Astrophage issue, they form a truly beautiful friendship, and take it from us — even if you're not a big sci-fi fan, you'll find yourself crying over a little rock alien before you know it.