The Biggest Box Office Bombs Of 2025 (So Far)

While 2025 has delivered its fair share of memorable movies so far, many are still crossing their fingers about the rest of the year — especially since the first three months of 2025 have been plagued by utterly disastrous box office results. Certain weekends in 2025 have even come up short compared to similar February or March frames in 2022, when many studios were still holding back movies over concerns of COVID-19 surges.

Part of that slump has been the lack of major must-see movies like "Zootopia" or "Captain Marvel" that buoyed the first three months of years past. However, 2025's box office woes have also been accentuated by the presence of countless financial misfires from studios big and small. Some of these 2025 boondoggles are even destined to go down as some of the most expensive movie flops in history, despite significant marketing campaigns and today's high ticket prices.

There isn't one reason why these 2025 movies went belly-up at the box office. Some were hindered by terrible release strategies that no title could overcome. Others were simply rejected by the public outright, while still others were way too similar to competing motion pictures in the marketplace. Every box office flop has a different saga behind its financial shortcomings. The same is true of 2025's biggest box office bombs (so far), which encapsulate what a poor start this year's cinema scene has gotten off to.