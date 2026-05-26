Why The Mandalorian And Grogu Is A Box Office Failure

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, the Star Wars saga was a reliable and bankable box office property. Unfortunately, "The Mandalorian And Grogu" looks like it's going to be a "Solo: A Star Wars Saga"–style bomb for Disney. Want to know why the flick failed? Click our video above and learn about everything that went wrong with the new motion picture.

Audiences may love watching the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his adopted son on the small screen, but while families were sold on trekking to the theater for a new chapter of their tale writ large, it was apparently a non-starter for many other demographics. It doesn't help that the big screen continuation of the story doesn't do anything to actually further the show's plotline — much of the show's baseline status quo is reset by the ending of "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Turning this into a nothing-special one-off and stuffing it with characters of little import to the main Star Wars continuity likely turned off laypeople to the franchise and contributed to the low box office turnout.

Other factors seem to include a combination of franchise fatigue, lore discontinuity — even though it contains a major connection to the original "Star Wars" movie – and anger at Disney for its handling of the brand. While this might seem to leave Din and Grogu's potential as moneymakers for the Star Wars universe in question, there's one good reason why their time as flagship characters for the series is likely to continue.