The Real Reason Rick Moranis Walked Away From Hollywood

Rick Moranis got his first taste of significant fame as a cast member of the pioneering sketch comedy show "Second City Television," even though he hadn't previously been a member of the comedy troupe for which the show was named. Along with fellow cast member Dave Thomas, Moranis created the characters of Bob and Doug McKenzie, who would go on to star in their own movie — "Strange Brew" — as well as release two comedy albums. From there, Moranis's film career took off like a rocket.

The list of movies that Moranis starred in the '80s alone reads like a survey of the best comedies of the decade — "Ghostbusters," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Spaceballs," "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," etc. Remarkably, he nearly added "The Breakfast Club" and "Three Amigos" to that lineup, but those didn't pan out for various reasons. The '90s brought two "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" sequels, the live-action "Flintstones" movie, and underrated sports comedy "Little Giants," to name a few. But after "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves" and an appearance on the TV show "Muppets Tonight," both in 1997, Moranis all but disappeared from our screens for many years. He's had sporadic television appearances, but has yet to appear on screen in another film.

Though Moranis never formally retired from acting, he certainly made a conscious decision to significantly scale back on show business. So what happened, what has he been doing all this time, and when will we see him make another movie?