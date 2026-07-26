All 3 Sonic The Hedgehog Movies, Ranked

What if we said the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has put out some of the best live-action video game movies of all time? The series has genuinely come a long way from when "Ugly Sonic" was first introduced in the initial trailer for the first film. A design may not seem like much, but the Sonic we wound up with is a vast improvement and probably got a lot of moviegoers excited to check out the film.

Paramount's probably glad they changed the design, too, as better-looking Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) has headlined several films at this point and likely many more to come. The entire Sonic the Hedgehog timeline offers many treats and Easter eggs for long-time fans of the games, proving that those working behind the scenes on the films respect the source material. But with fun action sequences and quippy jokes, casual audiences can enjoy the movies, too. Hopefully, they may even start playing the games as a result.

Based on reviews and general online consensus, here are all of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies ranked. There's not necessarily a bad film in the bunch, but some just have a little more to offer than others.