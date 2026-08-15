Marvel's X-Men Movie Cast Explained: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
Fans of the X-Men franchise haven't gotten a proper movie since 2019, when, still under the purview of Sony, "Dark Phoenix" hit theaters — and the less said about that film, the better. (We'll say even less about the doomed 2020 film "The New Mutants.") Now, fans are gearing up for director Jake Schreier's 2028 X-Men movie under the umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even though veterans of the former franchise are set to show up in "Avengers: Doomsday," a whole new X-Men cast emerged during the Disney fan event D23.
We already met Sadie Sink's mutant Jean Grey in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the box office smash that put star Tom Holland back in the Spidey suit and released in July 2026. Thanks to Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige's announcement on August 14, 2026, we now know the full main cast of the still-untitled X-Men film.
In brief: Sink will return as Jean Grey, and she'll be joined by luminaries and newcomers alike including Christopher Abbott, Kit Connor, Inde Navarrette, Samara Weaving, Maya Boyd, and Adam Driver. So where have you seen these actors before? Some of them might be recognizable, and one of them is, incredibly, making their film debut. Here's why the cast of Marvel's X-Men movie looks so familiar.
Sadie Sink (Jean Grey)
Again, we've known for some time that Sadie Sink would play Jean Grey, a founding member of the X-Men who possesses powers of telekineses and, eventually, telepathy. The biggest conflict as far as Jean is concerned is that she's so powerful that when she transforms into Phoenix, who's linked to the Phoenix Force (a sort of god-like essence of both life and passion). Sink already originated the role, as we said, in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," but where else have you seen the actress?
Anyone who's even passingly familiar with Sink knows she earned national fame and acclaim for playing Max Mayfield in "Stranger Things," making her debut on the massively popular Netflix series during its second season and becoming part of the main ensemble. Max's storyline on "Stranger Things" not only helped re-popularize Kate Bush's hit "Running Up That Hill," but was emotionally resonant thanks to Sink's sheer talent, and she appeared on the rest of the series as a regular until it came to a close in 2025. Elsewhere, Sink has appeared in a Tony-nominated Broadway production of "John Proctor is the Villain," Darren Aronofsky's film "The Whale," Netflix's "Fear Street" trilogy, and Taylor Swift's longform narrative music video "All Too Well: The Short Film" (as Swift's "character" in the 10-minute song).
Kit Connor (Cyclops)
In previous X-Men films, James Marsden, Tim Pocock, and Tye Sheridan have played Scott Summers — also known as the powerful mutant Cyclops — and Marsden, for his part, is set to show up in "Avengers: Doomsday." In the new X-Men film, though, Cyclops, husband of Jean Grey and possessor of super-powerful eye beams that require special glasses to properly deploy, will be played by Kit Connor of "Heartstopper" fame.
Connor led "Heartstopper," the wildly popular coming-of-age series on Netflix based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels and web comics, as Nick Nelson, a young man grappling with his sexuality while attending Truham Grammar School in the United Kingdom. Alongside Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Connor will make you laugh and cry in equal measure as Charlie and Nick tentatively embark on a romantic relationship, beginning as friends coming from very different perspectives. (Interestingly, Locke is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to his turn as Billy Maximoff in "Agatha All Along.") "Heartstopper" is a deeply earnest and honest show that explores mental health and other weighty issues, and Connor leads it beautifully; elsewhere, you've likely seen him in Alex Garland's 2025 epic "Warfare" and the 2026 film "Heartstopper Forever," or heard his voice as the daemon Pantalaimon in HBO's adaptation of "His Dark Materials."
Christopher Abbott (Professor X)
As the founder and ostensible leader of the X-Men, the proverbial weight of the world always seems to rest on the shoulders of Professor X. A super-powered telepath who uses a wheelchair due to paraplegia, Professor X, whose full name is Charles Frances Xavier, is an incredibly wise father figure who helps train future generations of mutants ... so who's playing this incredibly important role and following in the footsteps of great actors like Patrick Stewart and James MacAvoy, the latter of whom played a younger version of the esteemed professor?
That would be Christopher Abbott, and anyone with even a passing familiarity with his work knows he's more than up to the task. Abbott first rose to prominence on Lena Dunham's subversive, brilliant HBO comedy "Girls," where he plays Charlie, the beleaguered long-term boyfriend of all-time TV villainness Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams) who eventually goes off-grid and breaks bad. (If you haven't watched the Season 5 episode "The Panic in Central Park," for which Abbott returned after leaving the show in Season 2, do yourself a favor and watch it right now.) Besides "Girls," Abbott, who made his film debut alongside MCU star Elizabeth Olsen in 2011's "Martha Marcy May Marlene," has appeared in movies like "Poor Things," "Black Bear," "First Man," "The Testament of Ann Lee," and Leigh Whannell's "Wolf Man" reboot — as well as the first season of the TV anthology series "The Sinner" alongside Jessica Biel.
Maya Boyd (Storm)
Newcomers are always welcome in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's thrilling that Storm — who, true to her name, can control the weather and atmosphere — will be played by a brand-new face in the new X-Men movie. Longtime fans of the franchise likely think of Oscar winner Halle Berry when they think of Storm (or Alexandra Shipp, who plays a younger version of the character), but going forward, when you think Storm, think Maya Boyd.
Incredibly, the 2028 X-Men film will be Boyd's big-screen debut, but clearly Jake Schreier knows she's up to the challenge. If you've been lucky enough to catch any of Boyd's stage work, you likely agree with Schreier. The Michigan native made her Broadway debut playing multiple small roles in the award-winning revival of "Merrily We Roll Along" with Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez, and went on to play the title role of Juliet Capulet in the hit Max Martin jukebox musical "& Juliet." In 2026, she took the role of Molly Cunningham in a Broadway revival of August Wilson's play "Joe Turner's Come and Gone," and we absolutely can't wait to see what Boyd brings to the role of Storm.
Inde Navarrette (Rogue)
Inde Navarrette's debut performance wasn't Curry Barker's massively popular 2025 movie "Obsession" — she previously appeared in "13 Reasons Why" and the CW superhero series "Superman & Lois" — but there's no question that her turn as Nikki in "Obsession" put her on the map. When former YouTuber Barker's low-budget indie horror film became one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year, Navarrette became one of the most in-demand young actresses around thanks to her stunning portrayal of Nikki, a young woman who finds herself in the unexpectedly dangerous crosshairs of Bear's (Michael Johnston) affection to the point where he uses a magical object to wish that Nikki will love him forever. Unfortunately for both Bear and Nikki, this wish has some unexpected and extremely gruesome consequences ... and Navarrette sells her character's horrifying transformation beautifully.
Now, Navarrette will play Rogue, a mutant who can absorb anyone else's qualities, memories, powers, or even life force with a simple touch — and a mutant that's been played by Academy Award winner Anna Paquin in previous projects. Navarrette is still relatively new to the scene, but after "Obsession," we're supremely confident that her take on Rogue will be exceptional.
Samara Weaving (Emma Frost)
Within the world of Marvel Comics, Emma Frost is a complex and dynamic character who often shifts, from story to story, from hero to villain. A mutant with telepathic powers and, bizarrely, the ability to become an organic diamond (which is a benefit in that she's basically indestructible and no longer needs food, water, and air when in that form), Emma has played both antagonist and ally during the X-Men franchise on both page and screen, and in live-action projects, she's previously been played by Tahyna Tozzi and, most notably, "Mad Men" alum January Jones. Now, Australian actress Samara Weaving is set to take the role in the forthcoming X-Men movie.
The term "scream queen" gets thrown around a lot, but if there's a contender for the top modern scream queen, Samara Weaving is definitely firmly in the running. After getting her start on soap operas down under, Weaving made a name for herself as a horror star thanks to "Ready or Not," the cheeky horror comedy that casts her as a bride whose new family is, uh, a little intense that was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and got a sequel, "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come," in 2026. Aside from that mini-franchise, Weaving has appeared on the small screen in "Nine Perfect Strangers," "Hollywood," and "Picnic at Hanging Rock" and on the big screen in projects like "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Bill & Ted Face the Music," "Snake Eyes," "Carolina Caroline," and "Over Your Dead Body."
Adam Driver (Mister Sinister)
The final casting announcement for the new X-Men film is probably its most exciting ... in that it concerns the movie's big bad villain Mister Sinister. The benefactor of the dangerous assassin group known as the Marauders in the comics, Mister Sinister was born Nathaniel Essex, a man fascinated by the work that Charles Darwin did on evolution who eventually becomes obsessed with studying mutants and trying to purposefully create a race of superhumans. After a chance meeting with another huge X-Men villain, Apocalypse (who was played by Oscar Isaac in the 2016 movie "X-Men: Apocalypse"), Nathaniel officially transforms into Mister Sinister thanks to Apocalypse's Celestial technology, and even though he feels bizarrely protective over mutants like Cyclops and Jean Grey, he's still definitively a villain.
Amazingly, Mister Sinister has never gotten a live-action depiction before ... so it feels right that Marvel went big and booked acclaimed actor Adam Driver for the role. Driver, like Christopher Abbott, rose to prominence on Girls, albeit in a much larger role — as an on-again, off-again lover to Lena Dunham's Hannah Horvath, Driver showed off his considerable acting chops as the temperamental and erratic Adam Sackler and earned a handful of Emmy nominations in the process — before becoming a bonafide Hollywood darling. After and during "Girls," Driver appeared in films like "Lincoln," "What If," "Inside Llewyn Davis," and "This Is Where I Leave You" in supporting roles before booking his first franchise as antagonist Kylo Ren in J.J. Abrams' Star Wars sequel trilogy. You've likely also seen Driver in projects like "Midnight Special," "Silence," "Marriage Story," "Megalopolis," "Annette," "BlacKkKlansman," earning two Oscar nods in the process ... and as the host of four (extremely good) episodes of "Saturday Night Live."
The new X-Men film hits theaters in 2028.