Marvel's X-Men Movie Cast Explained: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

Fans of the X-Men franchise haven't gotten a proper movie since 2019, when, still under the purview of Sony, "Dark Phoenix" hit theaters — and the less said about that film, the better. (We'll say even less about the doomed 2020 film "The New Mutants.") Now, fans are gearing up for director Jake Schreier's 2028 X-Men movie under the umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even though veterans of the former franchise are set to show up in "Avengers: Doomsday," a whole new X-Men cast emerged during the Disney fan event D23.

We already met Sadie Sink's mutant Jean Grey in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the box office smash that put star Tom Holland back in the Spidey suit and released in July 2026. Thanks to Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige's announcement on August 14, 2026, we now know the full main cast of the still-untitled X-Men film.

In brief: Sink will return as Jean Grey, and she'll be joined by luminaries and newcomers alike including Christopher Abbott, Kit Connor, Inde Navarrette, Samara Weaving, Maya Boyd, and Adam Driver. So where have you seen these actors before? Some of them might be recognizable, and one of them is, incredibly, making their film debut. Here's why the cast of Marvel's X-Men movie looks so familiar.