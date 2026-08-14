D23 Expo 2026 Entertainment Showcase: All Disney Announcements (Live Updates)

Every two years, the biggest Disney fans gather together to celebrate all things associated with the Mouse House. The Anaheim Convention Center hosts all kinds of panels and booths, but the main attraction happens on Friday night at the Honda Center. This is where the Disney Entertainment Showcase takes place and the studio showcases everything it has coming down the pipeline from all of its major brands, including Disney Animation, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and 20th Century Studios.

In past years, Disney has announced new cast members for upcoming projects, shown exclusive trailers, and brought out Hollywood's brightest stars to build up hype for Disney's slate of films and TV shows. Anticipation is high for what Disney might reveal this year. Will we get a full X-Men movie cast announcement? Will Pixar unveil "Cars 4" or some new original project? Anything can happen, and you'll want your screen firmly here for the remainder of the evening.

The Disney Entertainment Showcase will begin at 7:00 p.m. PT. Our coverage will begin two hours before. Looper's Mike Bedard will reporting live from the Honda Center, updating here all evening long.