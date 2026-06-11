Why Obsession Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

The unexpected, unprecedented box office run of "Obsession" has us convinced that someone at Focus Features must have snapped a One Wish Willow in half, as this has become the horror phenomenon nobody saw coming. The feature directorial debut of YouTube sketch comedian Curry Barker premiered in September 2025 at the Toronto Film Festival, with the indie studio paying a record-breaking sum of $15 million for the worldwide rights. That meant the super low-budget shocker — with a budget estimated at somewhere between $750,000 and $1 million — made its money back before it even hit theaters.

Ahead of its May 15 opening, the studio was predicting a respectable $8-$10 million opening in line with many well-reviewed indie horrors, only to overperform and take home $17 million in its first three days. That's not surprising for a movie with a combination of good reviews and audience word of mouth, but it very quickly began breaking a number of records soon after.

Just under a month after opening, "Obsession" shows no signs of slowing down. Bigger blockbusters have opened after it — including "Backrooms," "Scary Movie," and box office failure "The Mandalorian and Grogu," each of which briefly topped the chart on subsequent weekends — but after a few days, it would end up ahead of them again. What is it about this story of a young man named Bear (Michael Johnston) and his doomed wish to get his co-worker Nikki, (breakout star Inde Navarette) to fall in love with him that's spoken to audiences more than the summer's predicted hits so far?

Let's crunch the movie's unbelievable box office numbers, then dive into why we think it has become such a sensation.