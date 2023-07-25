Why Barbie Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

In cinema's biggest weekend of the year, Greta Gerwig's pink-saturated comedy "Barbie" has been crowned queen and Hollywood's breakout hit of the summer. Between the slow recovery from the disruptive COVID-19 pandemic in the film industry and the most recent Hollywood labor union strikes, the state of the entertainment field and theatrical turnout have been grim. On top of all that, the tried and true money-making method of massive franchises and sequels galore hasn't been generating ticket sales like it used to — simply look to the disappointing numbers of movies like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Shazam: Fury Of The Gods," or "The Flash."

No one could have predicted just how significant of an impact "Barbie" would have on moviegoers and the industry as a whole. Initially, Warner Bros. estimated that the film, which had an estimated budget of $100 million, would earn $75 million during its opening weekend in the United States — an already impressive number in its own right. But this projection underestimated the sheer power of the brand and its influence. Ultimately, "Barbie" made box office history in its opening weekend, scoring a record-breaking $155 million. The film collected an additional $182 million at the international box office, contributing to a grand worldwide total of $337 million. How did "Barbie" pull it off? Keep reading to find out.