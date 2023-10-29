Avengers: Secret Wars Release Date, Cast, Writer, And More Details
Since the end of the Infinity Saga, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been anxious to see whether Kevin Feige will manage to top the epic tale he and a litany of talented writers and directors told over the course of a decade. Through dozens of interconnected films, they created not only the most successful film franchise of all time but also a culture-defining movement that — for better or for worse — dramatically changed the landscape of contemporary filmmaking.
Now, halfway through its Multiverse Saga, another major finale is quickly creeping up on Marvel Studios. As Feige and co. attempt to nail down the cast for the momentous "Fantastic Four" reboot and court writers for the impending onslaught of "X-Men" stories, two new "Avengers" films are on the horizon. With the climactic "Avengers: Secret Wars" poised to be even bigger than "Avengers: Endgame," we can only wait with bated breath as details continue to unfold.
When will Avengers: Secret Wars be released?
"Secret Wars" is now set to be released on May 7, 2027. When Kevin Feige first announced the film along with the majority of the Phases Five and Six lineups at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, "Secret Wars" was slated to debut on November 7, 2025 — mere months after its direct predecessor, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." Later that year, however, Marvel Studios announced that it would be pushing "Secret Wars" out to May 1, 2026, giving a full year of space between the "Avengers" installments.
This third (and hopefully final) delay has largely been attributed to the Writers Guild of America strike, with writers unable to perform work for any major studios between May and September 2023. Now that members of the WGA have voted to ratify the historic agreement made with the AMPTP, Marvel will finally be able to coordinate with scribes on the future of the MCU. That said, as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues and release windows across the board remain in flux, it wouldn't be entirely surprising if "Secret Wars" were to see yet another delay.
It has also been speculated that star Jonathan Majors' arrest may have factored into Marvel's decision to postpone the film. As the case develops, the studio may choose to delay "Secret Wars" further to resolve either his absence from or involvement with the project.
What is the plot of Avengers: Secret Wars?
Next to nothing is known about the plot of "Secret Wars" — and given how little audiences knew about "Endgame" until they sat down in theaters, there will likely be no firm details to speculate about until at least after the release of "The Kang Dynasty." That said, examining where the story of the Multiverse Saga has taken us thus far may provide some clues about the future of the MCU.
"Secret Wars" is a follow-up to "The Kang Dynasty," which reasonably implies that Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will have a significant impact on the narrative. As fans witnessed at the end of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the time-traveling warlord is but one of many Kang variants, the majority of whom have united for some undoubtedly nefarious purpose. It's fair to assume that this Council of Kangs will return in "The Kang Dynasty."
The endings of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" may also point toward "Secret Wars," with the latter specifically invoking the terrifying concept of Incursions.
Who is starring in Avengers: Secret Wars?
Though Marvel Studios has not made any official casting announcements regarding "Secret Wars," the film's IMDb page lists about a dozen names so far. Representing the original six Avengers, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo will return as Thor Odinson and Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, respectively. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange; Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, aka Captain America; Benedict Wong's Wong; and Simu Liu's Shang Chi are also set to appear. Finally, almost every Young Avengers actor is listed, including Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams, aka Ironheart), and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel).
Ironically, the character we could otherwise include with the most certainty is still set to portrayed by an actor whose future in the MCU is anything but certain. Marvel Studios has kept relatively tight-lipped about the allegations made against Jonathan Majors and whether it plans to sever ties with him because of them, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the star is set to face misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault in criminal court and if convicted, could receive a sentence of up to one year in prison.
Who is directing Avengers: Secret Wars?
Marvel Studios has yet to announce a director for "Secret Wars," and at this point, it's difficult to see why. Hiring a director is one of the few things the studio could have done while Hollywood's actors and writers were on strike, not to mention it's been well over a year since "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton was announced as the director of "The Kang Dynasty." Given how much time has passed, it's probably safe to assume Cretton won't be serving double duty like Anthony and Joe Russo did on "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame."
That said, speculation as to who will close out the Multiverse Saga has included just about every Marvel creative alum, from Ryan Coogler to Jon Favreau to Sam Raimi to the Russo brothers — even Kevin Feige. Though the Marvel Studios president has yet to direct a feature film, it wouldn't necessarily be out of line to keep him in mind. Nevertheless, there's just no evidence to back anything beyond educated guesses at this point. Aside from James Gunn and (given his departure from "Fantastic Four") Jon Watts, it's any Marvel director's game for now.
Who is writing and producing Avengers: Secret Wars?
In October 2022, it was reported that Michael Waldron would be penning the script for "Secret Wars." The film and television writer has become a mainstay of the MCU in its post-Infinity Saga era, creating and executive producing the Disney+ series "Loki" before going on to write "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Before joining the MCU, Waldron got his start as a writers' production assistant and production staff on the cult NBC sitcom "Community" (from which the Russo brothers were also plucked to direct "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"). After serving as an executive producer on the short-lived YouTube Red series "Good Game," he wrote the "Rick and Morty" Season 4 episode "The Old Man and the Seat." Waldron also created and executive produced the drama "Heels," which starred a post-"Arrow" Stephen Amell and premiered on Starz in 2021. It was canceled in 2023 after just two seasons.
Meanwhile, whether or not Kevin Feige fills the director's seat, we know that he will executive produce "Secret Wars." Unless he unexpectedly chooses to exit the MCU entirely (like, for example, to focus on something akin to his shelved "Star Wars" project), there's no reason to suspect he won't continue to serve in this capacity at least through the end of the Multiverse Saga.
Is Avengers: Secret Wars based on a specific comic book?
Though there are two Marvel Comics storylines that bear the title "Secret Wars," the upcoming "Avengers" film will most likely take its primary inspiration from the more recent iteration, released from 2015 to 2016. The plot of this "Secret Wars," led by prolific Marvel Comics writer Jonathan Hickman, revolves around an Incursion — a super-apocalyptic multiversal phenomenon in which two universes collide with and destroy one another — between the mainstream Earth-616 universe and the waning Earth-1610 (home of Miles Morales).
It would be impossible to summarize the entire sprawling narrative of "Secret Wars" here, but what's most important to note for our purposes is that it serves as the finale of Hickman's run on "Fantastic Four," with Reed Richards and Doctor Doom arguably taking the roles of protagonist and antagonist. Interestingly enough, the last stand-alone MCU film to debut before "The Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars" is Marvel's "Fantastic Four" reboot.
Is Avengers: Secret Wars part of a cinematic universe?
Of course, "Secret Wars" will take place within the MCU, bringing to a close both Phase Six and the larger Multiverse Saga as a whole (which began in 2021 with the Disney+ series "WandaVision"). So far, the cast is composed entirely of characters who debuted in previous MCU projects, some of whom may assemble for the last time with this crossover depending on the terms of actors' contracts and/or the natural progression of the characters' storylines. Given the saga-ending prestige that "Secret Wars" holds, there's even a chance that already-departed characters like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) could appear.
There has also been some speculation that "Secret Wars" will end the MCU as fans know it, softly rebooting the franchise altogether to sustain its longevity. While promoting her book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," author Joanna Robinson claimed to have a quote from Kevin Feige implying that he will use the end of the Multiverse Saga to make major alterations to the MCU's continuity — some of which could hypothetically allow the return (and recasting) of key Marvel characters like Iron Man.
What to watch before seeing Avengers: Secret Wars
With "Secret Wars" aiming to be an "Endgame"-level event film, there will undoubtedly be some fans who will want to prepare by watching the entire MCU canon — at least, until they realize the time commitment required to do so. As of the release of "Secret Invasion," it would take approximately 117 hours to watch every single movie, TV series, short, and special presentation so far. Our rough (and very conservative) estimate also leads us to believe that there will be at least 50 more hours of content dropping between now and "Secret Wars," which might make even a Multiverse Saga rewatch entirely unattractive to most.
Oddly enough, however, the one good thing about the arguably scattershot nature of Phases Four and Five is that there are already plenty of titles you can skip while pregaming for "Secret Wars." A must-watch list of films includes "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and very likely "Deadpool 3" (for its all-but-confirmed multiversal antics), "Fantastic Four," and "The Kang Dynasty." Meanwhile, of all the many Disney+ Marvel series, only "Loki" Season 1 seems relevant to the Multiverse Saga's overarching story.
If you want to be thorough, you could also revisit more isolated projects that feature prominent characters in the future MCU, including "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Black Widow," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Hawkeye," "Ms. Marvel," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "The Marvels," "Captain America: Brave New World," "Thunderbolts," and "Ironheart." Together, these 16 films and series will likely add up to about 50 hours — the length of the Infinity Saga rewatch many fans did before "Endgame."
Where to watch previous MCU projects
Fortunately, finding a platform on which to watch these films and TV shows is infinitely easier than finding the time to do so. Every title listed above can be found on Disney+ (at least for fans located in the United States — those residing abroad may have to look toward Hulu or various region-specific streamers). Yes, even "Deadpool 3" should be available on Disney+, since the first two films, along with all three "Fantastic Four" films and half of the "X-Men" movies, were finally added to the streamer years after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.
And while you previously had to go outside the virtual House of Mouse to watch Sony's Marvel films, a whole bunch of "Spider-Man" movies and "Venom" have come to Disney+ as well, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming." By the time "Secret Wars" hits theaters, it wouldn't be at all surprising if every MCU film — and perhaps every Marvel film period — were available on the streamer, but for now, fans can rest assured that barring some unforeseen studio shake-up, at least every film owned solely by Marvel Studios and Walt Disney will be on Disney+.