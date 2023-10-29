Avengers: Secret Wars Release Date, Cast, Writer, And More Details

"Secret Wars" is now set to be released on May 7, 2027. When Kevin Feige first announced the film along with the majority of the Phases Five and Six lineups at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, "Secret Wars" was slated to debut on November 7, 2025 — mere months after its direct predecessor, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." Later that year, however, Marvel Studios announced that it would be pushing "Secret Wars" out to May 1, 2026, giving a full year of space between the "Avengers" installments.

This third (and hopefully final) delay has largely been attributed to the Writers Guild of America strike, with writers unable to perform work for any major studios between May and September 2023. Now that members of the WGA have voted to ratify the historic agreement made with the AMPTP, Marvel will finally be able to coordinate with scribes on the future of the MCU. That said, as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues and release windows across the board remain in flux, it wouldn't be entirely surprising if "Secret Wars" were to see yet another delay.

It has also been speculated that star Jonathan Majors' arrest may have factored into Marvel's decision to postpone the film. As the case develops, the studio may choose to delay "Secret Wars" further to resolve either his absence from or involvement with the project.