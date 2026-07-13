Sam Neill, Jurassic Park Legend And Beloved Character Actor, Dead At 78

Veteran actor Sam Neill, known for his roles in "Jurassic Park" and "Peaky Blinders," has died. He was 78.

News of Neill's passing was announced on his official Instagram account. "It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia," the statement read. "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free." The message went on to ask the public to respect the family's privacy, and stated that there will be more details on the subject at a later time.

Neill, whose full name was Nigel John Dermot Neill, was born in Omagh, Northern Ireland on September 14, 1947. He started his screen acting journey in the early 1970s and had over 150 screen acting credits to his name. Though he was arguably best known for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the "Jurassic Park" franchise, he was an extraordinary character actor. Neill's best movies include gems that range from Jane Campion's "The Piano" to Taika Waititi's "Hunt for the Wilderpeople." He was also well known for his role as antagonist Chief Inspector Campbell in the hit series "Peaky Blinders." Neill's vast range allowed him to portray complex characters, devious villains, and bright-eyed heroes alike.