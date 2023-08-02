The Ending Of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Explained

Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" began as a cult black-and-white (and surprisingly violent) comic book series from creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, which debuted in 1984. The basic premise of the series was — well, it's all right there in the name, isn't it? Essentially, every iteration of "TMNT" –- from the original comics to the various shows to the movies -– follows four teenagers (Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael) who happen to be turtles mutated by glowing green ooze that makes them sentient and humanoid, who are then trained to become ninja warriors by their also-mutated rat master and father figure, Splinter.

The 2023 CG-animated version, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," follows much of the same template. Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan) raises the four titular turtles (Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon) to fear humans and use their ninja skills to protect themselves (and collect groceries). Eventually, however, the Turtles meet up with Superfly (Ice Cube), and his cadre of villainous mutants — voiced by an all-star cast, including Seth Rogen (who executive produced the film) as warthog Bebop — who want to wipe out all of humanity.

Luckily, the film does go down its own path by the end. In fact, it makes some narrative choices that change up the "TMNT" status quo. This includes the Turtles' status in the world, the fates of many of the villains, and how the new franchise might implement other iconic characters going forward.