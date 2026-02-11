What The Cast Of BoJack Horseman Looks Like In Real Life

This might sound like hyperbole, but BoJack Horseman might be one of the most despicable human beings ever to be the center of a TV show. And that's really saying something, because he's not even human!

The list of horrible things BoJack has done is a mile long, but he's somehow able to sweet-talk his way back into viewers' hearts with the promise that maybe this time, he'll really get his act together. And the voice that puts those sweet words together is none other than Will Arnett's. Arnett's distinctive, gravely speaking voice gives BoJack a hardened edge that reflects his difficult upbringing, and that voice has landed the actor roles in everything from "The Sopranos" to "Twisted Metal."

Arnett recently starred as a reluctant comedian in the Bradley Cooper film "Is This Thing On?", but his work on "BoJack" remains one of the best utilizations of his unique cadence and barbed personality. In anyone else's hands, BoJack would not just be irredeemable — he'd be insufferable. But with Arnett giving BoJack his soul, you can't help but want to give him one more chance.