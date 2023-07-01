Who Did Alison Brie Play On Mad Men And How Did Her Story End?

Most actors would be lucky to land a role on just one popular TV show. Alison Brie has starred in multiple. Over the course of her career, Brie has slowly but surely amassed an impressive number of credits in a wide array of acclaimed films and TV series. Indeed, while she's probably best known among TV viewers for her lead roles on comedies like "GLOW" and "Community," those titles represent just the tip of the iceberg that is her career. Case in point: Two years before she made her debut as Annie Edison on "Community" in 2009, Brie appeared as Trudy Campbell on the hit AMC drama, "Mad Men."

Brie continued to play Trudy throughout all seven seasons of "Mad Men," showing up sporadically on the series even in the face of her own increasing fame. One of the show's more noteworthy supporting figures, Brie's Trudy is initially introduced as the unsuspecting, somewhat naive fiancée of the overly ambitious, often conniving Pete Campbell (Vincent Kartheiser). However, the further into its run "Mad Men" gets, the clearer it becomes that Trudy is far more perceptive and tactful than she lets on.

That means Trudy's patience for Pete's philandering ways inevitably runs out. The series' later seasons see their marriage gradually disintegrate until they're all but legally separated. Just when it looks like "Mad Men" will end with Pete and Trudy's relationship dead and done, though, the series finds a way to bring them back together.