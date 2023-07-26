Twisted Metal Review: A High-Octane Adaptation

"Twisted Metal" is unique among the recent spate of video game shows. Unlike other examples of the genre — like "The Last of Us" and "Halo" — "Twisted Metal" doesn't have a well-developed lore. People know the wasteland, the weapons, and the drivers, including one with a clown mask and an ice cream truck, but there's no beloved story to live up to. So when Peacock said it was making a "Twisted Metal" series, the sky was the limit for what the showrunners could come up with. The original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith is a blast. Like many video game series, it takes place post-apocalypse. Unlike many video game series, it's funny. It'll have you laughing even as you gag at the extreme violence.

The story is that of John Doe (Anthony Mackie), a milkman, one of the people who drive from walled city to walled city dropping off deliveries. The world ended in 2002 when the power grid died, and the world is now a wasteland of haves, who live in the walled cities of what was America, and have-nots, who live outside fighting for their lives. As a result of these parameters, the milkmen have to avoid all sorts of people as they drive, from vultures who want to steal from them to holy men who want to kill them.

It's a treacherous road to travel, but somebody's got to do it, so it might as well be John. But when he gets to New San Francisco, the leader of the colony, Raven (Neve Campbell), has a proposition for him: Pick up one package for her in New Chicago, and he can live in New San Francisco. He's never driven past the edge of California, but the idea of a life inside is too tempting, so he decides to take the job.

Along the way, he picks up a woman, whom he calls Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), escapes the clutches of that evil clown (Joe Seanoa with the voice of Will Arnett) in the ice cream truck, and does his best to get away from the lawman Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Church) on his tail, among other exploits. The key is that "Twisted Metal" is mostly a road trip dramedy, so each episode deals with another adventure across the Divided States of America. Some are funny, some are serious, and some are both, but they all add up to a trip from New San Francisco to New Chicago and back again, and for the most part, that trip is a lot of fun.