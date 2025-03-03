The Biggest Child Star Controversies In TV History

Though there were a few rough patches in the early days — including the "Full House" scene that almost made John Stamos quit the show — it seems as though the actors who played the Tanner family had just as good of a time together as the Tanners themselves did. The fact that everyone but the Olsen twins returned for the Netflix revival "Fuller House" only seemed to cement that fact. But that's not to say that life was perfect for everyone between the two shows.

Jodie Sweetin, who played middle Tanner child Stephanie, has been very frank about her struggles after "Full House" ended. The actor has revealed that she immediately began drinking when the show wrapped, despite being just 14 years old at the time, and she later turned to drugs. When she appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2016, Sweetin discussed that dark journey (via Entertainment Tonight), saying: "Drugs and alcohol just sort of numbed everything. I was doing cocaine and ecstasy and alcohol and all of that."

As it far too often goes, the media had no qualms about capturing and sharing pictures of Sweetin at her lowest points at bars, clubs, parties, and so on. Fans feared the worst, but Sweetin ended up coming out the other end and has taken both her career and her life back — a much happier ending than child stars who go down that path often have.