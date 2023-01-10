Patton Oswalt Discusses His First Ever Acting Gig On Seinfeld

Almost three decades into his career as an actor and stand-up comedian, Patton Oswalt is regarded by many as one of the top talents in both fields. And if you've been tracking his ascension to the upper echelon of Hollywood's comedic A-list, you know his reputation is more than well-earned, with Oswalt lending his singular talent to some of the best film and television projects from the mid-90s on. You may not realize, however, that Oswalt's rise began with a brief, but hilarious guest spot on the iconic '90s sitcom "Seinfeld."

The funnyman appeared in a 1994 Season 6 episode of the series, "The Couch," as an appropriately snarky video store clerk who becomes ensnared in some nervy antics with George Costanza (Jason Alexander). Though the scene is short, Oswalt still manages to showcase his skill and screen presence. In discussing the appearance with Justin Long on a January 2023 episode of the "Life is Short" podcast, Oswalt admitted of his "Seinfeld" spot, "It was a big deal for me to get to be on that show." That's in no small part because "Seinfeld" was already a major hit for NBC when Oswalt landed the part, but the actor goes on to add, "[It] was my first on-camera, paid" gig.