Black Mirror: Beyond The Sea - Aaron Paul Pleaded For A Bigger Part After Season 4

Anthology shows are definitely a great way for actors to flex their chops; it's a low-commitment way to explore an entirely new story without embarking on some lengthy new project that could potentially take up years of your life. That could be why so many excellent actors show up on Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror," which has featured everybody from Miley Cyrus to Salma Hayek to Jon Hamm... and it could definitely be why Aaron Paul said he was desperate to come back after the tiniest of cameos in an earlier season.

Paul has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in a Season 4 episode — but more on that in a moment — and as he told Rolling Stone, he was dying to return to Brooker's dystopian world. "Oh man, I've been wanting to be a part of this world for some time now," the "Breaking Bad" veteran said. "I made it very evident that my hand is raised if they ever wanted to approach me. I've been a fan of 'Black Mirror' since it started airing in the U.K. And when they approached me years ago to do the little voice-over in 'USS Callister,' I pleaded with them to come back to me with another role other than just a one-scene bit part. And Charlie was really excited that I was a big fan of the show. We tried to make it happen last season, but just the scheduling wouldn't allow it. And then this landed on my desk out of nowhere, and I of course read it instantly, and of course, here we are."