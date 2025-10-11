Is This Thing On? Review: Bradley Cooper's Mid-Life Crisis Comedy Is Cute But Forgettable [NYFF 2025]

As a director, Bradley Cooper ran the risk of turning incurably pretentious. His filmmaking debut, the 2018 version of "A Star Is Born," hit big with critics and audiences thanks in large part to his and Lady Gaga's excellent performances, but there's a self-seriousness to it that I personally never embraced. "Maestro," Cooper's sophomore feature where he controversially cast himself as Leonard Bernstein, was as blatant awards bait as could be — technically stunning, but trying too hard and often just boring.

If nothing else, Cooper deserves credit for turning off the pretension for "Is This Thing On?" He knows he's not winning awards or making some grand artistic statement with this smaller scale dramedy, shot over just 33 days and edited quickly in time for a premiere at the 2025 New York Film Festival. Cooper rewrote the original script by Will Arnett and Mark Chappell, loosely based on the real life story of British comedian John Bishop and reworked for the New York comedy scene, but wisely did not cast himself in the lead role like he has for his past two movies, instead taking on a funny supporting role while letting his long-time friend Arnett play the main character Alex Novak. Laura Dern, another long-time friend of Cooper's, plays Alex's not-quite-ex-wife Tess, and the film seems first and foremost an excuse for friends to have some low-stakes fun with each other.

Whether it's as fun for the viewer is another matter. "Is This Thing On?" is an easy watch, getting by on charm while touching on something psychologically interesting in its portrait of a troubled marriage between characters with different attitudes toward unhappiness. It's never boring, but also never stunning — a success on its own unambitious terms that I nonetheless expect to mostly forget about.