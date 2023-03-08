The Mandalorian Fans Can't Stop Laughing At Peli Motto's Scams With The Jawa

When Peli first shows up in the second episode of "The Mandalorian" Season 3, she is conversing with a Rodian. Peli informs this Rodian that his vehicle will require extensive work, and it will take her quite some time to complete it. Exasperated and visibly upset, the Rodian pays half of the cost upfront before leaving. At this point, Peli calls in her accomplices — the group of Jawa responsible for the destruction of the Rodian's transport. Some fans of "The Mandalorian" immediately took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the scam.

User u/BornAshes started the conversation by saying that Peli clearly has a scam with the Jawa that sees them break things, only to repair them later at a significant markup. This led to u/somesnarkycomments saying, "Jawas are the catalytic converter thieves of the Star Wars Universe," while u/Cullygion said, "She is one of my favorite characters on the show." u/DustyDGAF joked that this Peli moment is like a window store hiring brick throwers, and u/Sidorovich_Stalks added, "That was such a Slippin' Jimmy type moment, felt like i was watching Better Call Saul all over again."

Is Peli a smart business owner or a crook? The jury is out, but one thing's for sure — fans found this scene hilarious. "I was cackling," u/BornAshes added. "It makes a lot of sense though and with her connections to the Jawas it feels like one of those very obvious 'Oh of course she would do this' kind of genius writing moves."