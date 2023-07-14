The Most Popular TV Shows That Were Canceled In 2023 So Far

Even the best TV shows don't last forever. While some have managed decades on the air, all good things must end eventually — though it's possible "The Simpsons" never will. Every year new shows arrive, displacing some older ones, while great shows that struggled with viewership are shuffled off with a disappointing finish. 2023 has been no different, and some of the best shows on TV have been given the grim news that they won't be returning for more.

A few of these canceled shows are long-running fan favorites, going out on a high note after a smash hit run. However, there are also those that have been given the premature heave-ho after just a season or two — ranging from spin-offs, superhero adventures, and critically acclaimed dramas. Despite good reviews and fervent fan followings, studios and streaming services have their eye on the bottom line, and detailed viewer data that has them shutting down shows no matter how good they might be. Here are the most popular TV shows canceled in 2023 so far.