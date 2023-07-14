The Most Popular TV Shows That Were Canceled In 2023 So Far
Even the best TV shows don't last forever. While some have managed decades on the air, all good things must end eventually — though it's possible "The Simpsons" never will. Every year new shows arrive, displacing some older ones, while great shows that struggled with viewership are shuffled off with a disappointing finish. 2023 has been no different, and some of the best shows on TV have been given the grim news that they won't be returning for more.
A few of these canceled shows are long-running fan favorites, going out on a high note after a smash hit run. However, there are also those that have been given the premature heave-ho after just a season or two — ranging from spin-offs, superhero adventures, and critically acclaimed dramas. Despite good reviews and fervent fan followings, studios and streaming services have their eye on the bottom line, and detailed viewer data that has them shutting down shows no matter how good they might be. Here are the most popular TV shows canceled in 2023 so far.
Doom Patrol, Titans, Gotham Knights, and Pennyworth
The last few years have seen significant changes for DC superheroes on screen. 2022 saw the corporate merger of parent company Warner Bros. and Discovery Inc., which forced massive cutbacks and an eventual rebrand of the HBO Max streaming app to just Max. Only a few months after the merger, writer-director James Gunn was appointed the new steward of the superhero franchise, which meant even more radical changes. Unfortunately, during this period of transition, the studio's slate of TV projects was slashed almost entirely.
While "Superman & Lois" was able to survive the axe, it was announced that the likes of "Doom Patrol," "Titans," and "Pennyworth" would be ending their runs on HBO Max, while "Gotham Knights" was pulled from The CW. "Doom Patrol" notably concludes a four-season run that was met with rave reviews for its offbeat story and eccentric style and tone. "Titans" aired its fourth season in 2022, while "Pennyworth" aired its third, and while both were met with mixed reviews initially, they each grew into fan favorites, meaning there was plenty of disappointment when it was announced that they would not be returning for more. "Gotham Knights" — centered on the children of Batman's rogues gallery of villains — never got a chance to hit its stride, as it was canceled after just 13 episodes.
1899
A high-concept period drama, "1899" was one of the most mind-bending thrillers Netflix has ever released. Set at the turn of the 20th century, the series centers on a European steamship called the Kerberos, which is ferrying a diverse group of immigrants from European shores to the United States. Aboard the vessel, however, mysteries begin to compound, including a strange message from a ship once lost along the same course, and clues that suggest that not all is as it seems aboard the Kerberos.
"1899" was met with applause from critics and viewers for its evocative tone and nail-biting suspense, which kept audiences on the edge of their seats as the story unfolded. That wasn't enough to get it a second season, though, and just after the calendar rolled over to 2023, Netflix declared the show dead. To make matters worse, the season finale ended with a stunning twist that left jaws on the floor and set up a second year of stories that fans will seemingly never get to see.
The Winchesters
"Supernatural" ran for an astounding 15 seasons before ending in 2020, but it was followed by a spin-off two years later titled "The Winchesters." Produced by "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles, the series is set decades before the story of brothers Dean and Sam Winchester, with this prequel telling the story of their parents Mary and John (Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger). Often even weirder than its predecessor, "The Winchesters" was full of wildly unpredictable twists and turns, including alternate realities and time travel.
Though it received a mixed reaction from audiences, the series had real promise, and critics lauded it for setting up an epic story that had potential for the long run. That would never happen, however, because after just 13 episodes Ackles himself handed down word that the show wouldn't continue past its first season. Thankfully, the series was able to wrap up most of its biggest mysteries, though fans hoping to see the continued adventures of the Winchesters in the "Supernatural" world may be waiting a while for more.
Big Sky
Another series featuring Jensen Ackles, "Big Sky" was created by legendary producer David E. Kelly, whose prior shows include "Ally McBeal" to "Big Little Lies." "Big Sky" is a dramatic and intricately told crime drama set in Lewis and Clark County, Montana, and is based on a book series from C.J. Box, who also penned the series that inspired the Paramount+ drama "Joe Pickett."
With a star-studded cast that includes Reba McEntire, Ryan Phillippe, Logan Marshall-Green, Michelle Forbes, and Jesse James Keitel, "Big Sky" is a detective series full of action, adventure, and high-stakes drama. Though some critics were less-than-enthusiastic about the series — including The Hollywood Reporter, who called it "tawdry and manipulative" — it managed three solid seasons. But in May 2023, just a few months after its Season 3 finale, the same outlet reported that "Big Sky" was being dropped by ABC — despite a somewhat ambiguous ending for Ackles' character, Sheriff Beau Arlen. With no continuation, there are plenty of questions now left lingering to drive fans mad.
NCIS: Los Angeles
The longest-running series to get the axe in 2023 so far, "NCIS: Los Angeles" made its debut back in 2009 — a companion to the wildly popular "NCIS." This spin-off, set in the titular City of Angels, stars rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J and former big-screen heartthrob Chris O'Donnell as Special Agents Sam Hanna and Grisha Callen, a pair of undercover officers within the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
During the show's run, it also featured stars like Linda Hunt, Nia Long, Claire Forlani, Esai Morales, and Gerald McRaney, while the late Miguel Ferrer was a member of the main cast for several seasons, too. Though it is tough to consider its conclusion to be a true cancelation — given its spectacular nearly decade-and-a-half on television – Deadline claims to have been told from insider sources that rising production costs were what ultimately led to the decision to end the series, perhaps earlier than originally intended. It aired its final episodes in May, saying goodbye with the two-part series finale "New Beginnings."
Snowpiercer
A television remake of the dystopian sci-fi cult classic from Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho, "Snowpiercer" aired on TNT for three seasons beginning in 2020. Despite being a small screen adaptation, the series boasted an impressive cast — led by Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs — and re-adapted the story of mankind's fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic world where ice and snow have covered the globe.
To stay alive, survivors of the worldwide devastation have been packed into a massive train that runs continuously, while its cars have divided the population into a strict social caste structure. With plenty of social commentaries and allegories, "Snowpiercer" sees a group of working-class citizens fighting for equality and rising up against the elite who live in the front.
What was most shocking about the show's cancelation, though, was that the series was already well into filming Season 4. All production was shut down, with TNT announcing it would not air what had been filmed. With Season 3 ending on a cliffhanger, it remains to be seen if fans will ever get a proper conclusion to the story.
Perry Mason
In the late '50s and through the '60s, "Perry Mason" grew to become one of the greatest on-screen lawyers of all time, played by actor Raymond Burr and based on a book series by Erle Stanley Gardner. Burr would return for a series of TV movies in the '80s and '90s, and in 2020, the character returned to the small screen once more. This time it was Matthew Rhys in the title role, beginning the series as a steely-eyed private investigator, while the rest of the cast was rounded out by the likes of Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, and Robert Patrick.
Season 1 opens during the Great Depression, where Mason finds himself working a child kidnapping case. This story spans the whole of the first season, which concludes with him becoming an upstart attorney. After a lengthy hiatus, the series' second season aired in 2023 and sees Mason dealing with a new case — but that would be as far as the series would get. While it received solid reviews, the show was caught in the shuffle of Warner Bros. merger with Discovery, and became one of many HBO Max originals to get canned, not long after the Season 2 finale aired.
Magnum P.I.
In the 1980s, there was no bigger cop series than "Magnum P.I.". In 2018, the series was rebooted by producer Peter M. Lenkov, who'd also found success reviving nostalgic properties "Hawaii Five-0" and "MacGyver," and the three often crossed over with one another. "Magnum P.I." now starred Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, and ironically aired in the time slot preceding the police drama "Blue Bloods" starring original Magnum, Tom Selleck.
Like the '80s version, this reboot sees Magnum invited to stay at the guest house on the Hawaiian estate owned by renowned author Robin Masters, for whom he works as a security consultant. With him is a former MI6 agent named Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), and together the duo helps track down missing persons, investigate dirty cops, and take on dangerous thugs and criminal syndicates. They even team up with the Hawaii Five-0 Task Force on several occasions. In 2023, after switching networks, it was revealed that the show's fifth season would be its final bow. Part 1, consisting of 10 episodes, aired in early 2023, and a second batch is due in 2024.
Big Mouth
A Netflix original adult animated series, "Big Mouth" was created by "Family Guy" writer Andrew Goldberg, comic actor Nick Kroll, and husband-and-wife team Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin. Though aimed at adults, "Big Mouth" is the story of a group of middle schoolers in the New York suburb of Westchester. Hitting puberty isn't easy for them, and the show sees them face all the usual problems of boys their age, but with a decidedly mature tone.
But that's not all. The pre-teens are guided by Maurice and Rick, monsters who serve as the cliché shoulder angels and are the source of their growing sexual desires and other raging hormones that seem to control their every move. Featuring an all-star voice cast that includes John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, and creator Nick Kroll, "Big Mouth" was met with critical acclaim for its surprisingly complex characters and its frank look at growing up. It was announced in 2023 that the show — currently heading into its seventh season — would come to an end after Season 8, tentatively scheduled for 2024.
Kung Fu
Another revival of an old classic, "Kung Fu" is actually the second comeback for the franchise following "Kung Fu: The Legend Continues" in the '90s. That series brought back David Carradine as the descendant of Kwai Chang Caine — a Shaolin Monk in the Wild West — and was set in contemporary California. This new version, which began airing in 2021, was a total reinvention of the saga. It stars actress Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, a disillusioned college dropout who is frustrated by the rise in crime in her community.
Following a trip to a Chinese monastery, Shen faces her destiny and becomes a crime-fighting vigilante with help from fellow martial artists Henry Yan (Eddie Liu), her computer expert sister Althea Shen-Soong (Shannon Dang), and her younger brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), a community activist and med student. Airing for three seasons on The CW, "Kung Fu" was applauded for placing its trust in a mostly-unknown cast of Asian-American actors, whose performances were praised by critics. However, in May 2023, the network revealed that the show would not return for a fourth year.
Young Rock
Produced, created by, and co-starring the big screen action hero and legendary WWE wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the NBC comedy "Young Rock" told a fictionalized version of the star's early years. Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu play the younger versions of Johnson, who in the year 2032 is running for President of the United States and is looking back at his life through a series of interviews.
From his days growing up in Hawaii through his early college football career, "Young Rock" also focuses on his father Rocky Johnson's days as a pro wrestler. This allowed real-life celebrities like Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, Liberace, and Mr. T — played by actors — to also show up as recurring characters. Later episodes included The Rock's own wrestling career, too, while Rosario Dawson, Randall Park, and Dawnn Lewis played roles in the future segments alongside the real Dwayne Johnson as himself. In June 2023, the series was canceled following its third season, due to a decline in ratings.
Willow
The '80s might just be the greatest decade for fantasy films, with a string of all-time greats such as "Labyrinth," "Legend," and "Conan the Barbarian." Included in this is the Disney classic, "Willow," directed by Ron Howard. "Willow" is set in a magical fantasy world where a young dwarven sorcerer must ally himself with a rogue swordsman to protect a special child named Elora. A wildly popular family fantasy, "Willow" had been the subject of sequel rumors for decades, and fans finally got it in 2022 with a TV series follow-up on Disney+.
The series saw Warwick Davis return in the title role, and Ellie Bamber playing the adult Elora, now an Empress. With an all-new story and a cast of new, vibrant characters, "Willow" the series ran for eight episodes, ending in January 2023. Not long after, Deadline reported the show had been canceled and the cast released from their contracts for a second season. In the days that followed, showrunner Jon Kasdan insisted that the possibility of a follow-up still existed, but with "Willow" now being completed removed from streaming services, the chances of it coming back are slim.
Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Prodigy
Launched in 2017, "Star Trek: Discovery" wasn't just the first new TV series in the franchise since 2005, it was also the first original streaming series for CBS All Access, which has since become Paramount+. Set about a decade before the original "Star Trek" series, it introduced Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), a rebellious Starfleet officer aboard an experimental Federation starship. The show's immediate success was a launching pad for more, which included "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," as well as the children's CGI-animated series, "Star Trek: Prodigy."
While production on Season 5 of "Discovery" wrapped in November 2022, it was reported in March 2023 that it would be its last. To allow for the show to wrap up its run, additional filming was announced to be commencing shortly, creating an ending for the series that is due to air in 2024. Just a few short months later, "Star Trek: Prodigy" – a co-production with Nickelodeon — was also canceled, even after it was nominated for a Television Critics Association Award. A second season of the show was in production at the time of the cancelation, though, and Paramount is currently shopping it to other networks.
Reservation Dogs
Writer-director Taika Waititi might be best known for "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Our Flag Means Death," or even his pair of "Thor" movies for Marvel. Alongside filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, Waititi also co-created the FX comedy "Reservation Dogs," a series rooted in the life experience of the Native American community to which Harjo belongs. It chronicles the lives of a group of Native American teens in Oklahoma who harbor dreams of making a new life in California. Ironically enough, one of the main characters is named Elora (Devery Jacobs) in honor of the little girl from "Willow."
Unfortunately, like the Disney+ series, "Reservation Dogs" was also canceled in 2023, with its soon-to-air third season being the last. Unlike most on this list, however, the decision to conclude its brief run was a creative one, made by Harjo after some serious soul-searching. "I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn't know when it would arrive," he said on his Instagram when breaking the news to his followers.
Gossip Girl
In the late 2000s, "Gossip Girl" was one of the hottest teen dramas on television, and its six-season run helped bring stars like Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, and Penn Badgley to fame. The series was narrated by Kristen Bell, who voiced the unseen blogger of a gossip website that followed the goings-on of a group of rich, snobby teens in New York City.
Flash forward over a decade and the series got itself a sequel of the same name, though none of the original main cast returned beyond Kristen Bell as narrator. Now, the blog was back on social media, detailing the dirty secrets and hidden lives of a new group of NYC high schoolers. Launched as an HBO Max original in 2021, "Gossip Girl" broke streaming records as the biggest debut for the service. But in January 2023, just days prior to the second season finale, it was announced that it was all over after just 22 episodes.