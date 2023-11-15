Young Sheldon Ending After Season 7
"The Big Bang Theory" concluded in 2019, though fans weren't completely left out to dry in the aftermath thanks to the spin-off prequel series "Young Sheldon." But unfortunately for fans who love spending time with the Cooper clan and their Medford, Texas acquaintances, "Young Sheldon" is coming to an end after the upcoming Season 7.
According to a November 14 report from Deadline, the CBS favorite is set to return for its next and final season on February 15, 2024, with the series finale slated to air on May 16. Due to the now-concluded SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, "Young Sheldon" Season 7 will be a bit shorter than its predecessors. Deadline notes that the farewell season will consist of 14 episodes, thus bringing the show's final episode count to 141.
This will no doubt be a bittersweet ending for both fans and those who've worked on the series. Naturally, some of those involved in the creation of "Young Sheldon" have commented on the series' goodbye.
Those behind Young Sheldon have commented on the show's end
Along with the announcement that "Young Sheldon" will soon depart the airwaves, those involved in the series behind the scenes have spoken on the situation. "As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, 'Young Sheldon' proved lightning can strike twice. It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start," said the president of CBS Entertainment, thanking all involved — namely Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland — for their hard work on the series over the years.
Speaking of Lorre, Molaro, and Holland, they released a joint statement regarding the end of "Young Sheldon," saying, "We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire 'Young Sheldon' family, we're excited to share this final season with you." They added that telling the story of Sheldon and the entire Cooper family has been a "wonderful experience." Holland served as an executive producer on the program while Lorre and Molaro developed the show and also took on executive producing duties.
With "Young Sheldon" now on its way out, so begins the wait for the Max streaming service's new "Big Bang Theory" spin-off series.