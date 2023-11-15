Young Sheldon Ending After Season 7

"The Big Bang Theory" concluded in 2019, though fans weren't completely left out to dry in the aftermath thanks to the spin-off prequel series "Young Sheldon." But unfortunately for fans who love spending time with the Cooper clan and their Medford, Texas acquaintances, "Young Sheldon" is coming to an end after the upcoming Season 7.

According to a November 14 report from Deadline, the CBS favorite is set to return for its next and final season on February 15, 2024, with the series finale slated to air on May 16. Due to the now-concluded SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, "Young Sheldon" Season 7 will be a bit shorter than its predecessors. Deadline notes that the farewell season will consist of 14 episodes, thus bringing the show's final episode count to 141.

This will no doubt be a bittersweet ending for both fans and those who've worked on the series. Naturally, some of those involved in the creation of "Young Sheldon" have commented on the series' goodbye.