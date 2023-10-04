iCarly Fans Are FURIOUS After Revival Is Canceled On A Massive Cliffhanger

It's over for "iCarly" fans.

After three solid seasons that perfectly balanced nostalgia with contemporary themes, Paramount+ has pulled the plug on the "iCarly" revival series. The teen sitcom first debuted in 2007 to critical acclaim and wrapped up in 2012, sending Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) off to Italy, leaving behind her friends Sam (Jennette McCurdy) and will-they-won't-they-contender Freddie (Nathan Kress).

It was a solid ending, one that showcased just how much the characters had grown professionally as members of the internet show "iCarly," which they casually created out of boredom. In a bid to cash in on the nostalgia of those who grew up in the 2000s, Paramount+ brought back the series in 2021, putting its roster of characters in the midst of adulthood and our contemporary, social-media-obsessed culture. The revival series, simply titled "iCarly," was a solid blast from the past and managed to win over both fans of the original and critics.

All seemed to be going well with the series, especially as Season 3 wrapped up earlier this June, ending on a massive cliffhanger that confirmed that Carly's mom is alive and well. Unfortunately, Paramount+ has confirmed to TVLine that the series has called it curtains after three seasons, making fans furious that they'll never see the Shay siblings (Carly and Spencer) confront their mom.

"the 'icarly' reboot getting canceled after the season 3 cliffhanger ending is soul crushing," shared X (formerly known as Twitter) user @WeActuallyDidIt, echoing the sentiments of fans across the internet.