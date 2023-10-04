iCarly Fans Are FURIOUS After Revival Is Canceled On A Massive Cliffhanger
It's over for "iCarly" fans.
After three solid seasons that perfectly balanced nostalgia with contemporary themes, Paramount+ has pulled the plug on the "iCarly" revival series. The teen sitcom first debuted in 2007 to critical acclaim and wrapped up in 2012, sending Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) off to Italy, leaving behind her friends Sam (Jennette McCurdy) and will-they-won't-they-contender Freddie (Nathan Kress).
It was a solid ending, one that showcased just how much the characters had grown professionally as members of the internet show "iCarly," which they casually created out of boredom. In a bid to cash in on the nostalgia of those who grew up in the 2000s, Paramount+ brought back the series in 2021, putting its roster of characters in the midst of adulthood and our contemporary, social-media-obsessed culture. The revival series, simply titled "iCarly," was a solid blast from the past and managed to win over both fans of the original and critics.
All seemed to be going well with the series, especially as Season 3 wrapped up earlier this June, ending on a massive cliffhanger that confirmed that Carly's mom is alive and well. Unfortunately, Paramount+ has confirmed to TVLine that the series has called it curtains after three seasons, making fans furious that they'll never see the Shay siblings (Carly and Spencer) confront their mom.
"the 'icarly' reboot getting canceled after the season 3 cliffhanger ending is soul crushing," shared X (formerly known as Twitter) user @WeActuallyDidIt, echoing the sentiments of fans across the internet.
Fans are not pleased with Paramount+'s decision
In a statement to TVLine, a Paramount+ spokesperson confirmed that there are no plans for a fourth season of the Miranda Cosgrove-led show. "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together," the spokesperson said, before thanking the creatives behind the series. Yes, fans have waited years to see Carly and Freddie finally start dating, but it is disappointing that something as monumental as Carly's mother being alive won't be resolved. "'ICarly' reboot ending with Carly seeing her mom and us not being able to see her and to see their relationship is sinister," shared X user @invinciblemj_. "I NEED TO SEE THE DEADBEAT MOTHER," expressed Reddit user u/midget_cathy on the r/iCarly fan subreddit.
Fans aren't the only ones upset by the "iCarly" cancelation. Harper actor Laci Mosley took to X to thank the creative team for creating the show and fans for watching the project's three seasons. "Heartbroken," she said in a response to a fan. The writers behind the revival are also disappointed with the cancellation, with the writers' room's communal X account writing, "I'm gonna miss saying 'Oh the fans are gonna lose their minds!' almost as much as I will miss working with such hilarious and kind people."
Still, some fans are hopeful that Paramount+ will do the right thing and wrap up the series with respect. "if y'all were ending 'icarly,' paramount could've released a one hour special with carly's mom being revealed and creddie's wedding, just to tie loose ends," suggested X user @livviechens.