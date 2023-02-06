Yellowstone's End Is Nigh, And The Next Evolution Of The Sheridan-Verse Will Involve Matthew McConaughey

The Western drama "Yellowstone," which premiered in 2018, has since become somewhat of a phenomenon. Not only is it extremely popular amongst viewers, but it has earned itself a slew of award nominations — in fact, the show's star Kevin Costner just recently took home the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a television drama series (via IMDb). But, more than anything, "Yellowstone" is notable for launching a franchise.

Two spinoff series, "1883," which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and "1923," which stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, have already premiered; the former wrapped up its one-season run in early 2022, while "1923" is currently in the midst of its first season with a second (and final) season planned. Beyond the two existing spinoffs, two more are in the works: "Bass Reeves" and "6666."

Meanwhile, "Yellowstone" itself is in the middle of its fifth season, with the second set of episodes slated to return in the summer of 2023 (via People). And, as it turns out, the rest of Season 5 may be closer to the end of "Yellowstone" than fans may have thought.

According to Deadline, the end of "Yellowstone" is near, with creator Taylor Sheridan plotting a new series with Matthew McConaughey at the forefront — here's what we know so far.