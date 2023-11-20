Blue Bloods Officially Canceled: Season 14 To End Series In 2 Parts

"Blue Bloods" is coming to an end.

It's time to say goodbye to the Reagan clan. Deadline says that CBS' "Blue Bloods" will call it curtains after Season 14. The final season will consist of two parts, with the first set to air in February 2024. The first part will consist of 10 episodes. Part two, which will air on CBS in the fall of next year, will wrap up with 8 episodes. With an 18-episode finale, "Blue Bloods" will end its decade-plus run with a truncated final season.

Created by "Sopranos" veterans Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, "Blue Bloods" has been a fixture for CBS since it debuted in 2010. Starring Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Donnie Wahlberg, the cop show follows the happenings of the Reagan family, who have a deep history of lending their talents to New York law enforcement. A family affair that manages to balance procedural thrills and emotions, the series has been a fan-favorite for many years.

The series was initially confirmed to return for a fourteenth season, but the dual 2023 Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes left its future uncertain. With Hollywood back to work, CBS is affording the series a final season to wrap things up with grace. "'Blue Bloods' will forever be a beloved part of CBS's legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base," a statement released by CBS execs reads.