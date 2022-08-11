Outlander's Future Has Been Determined In The Wake Of The Prequel Announcement

If there is one truism about TV history, it's that whenever a network manages to find a winning show, they'll commission a spin-off sooner or later. "Outlander" has proven to be a huge success for Starz, as reflected by its many seasons as well as its dedicated fanbase, not to mention in its 89% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the corresponding 86% audience score. It is rare to see these scores so close to each other, but then again, who can't get behind a love story that literally transcends time?

Although Season 6 of "Outlander" ended in early May 2022, Parade notes that Season 7 of the show had already started filming in the previous month. However, besides getting right back into the saddle with "Outlander," TV Insider has reported that Starz has also ordered a spin-off prequel called "Outlander: Blood of My Blood." This spin-off series will follow the parents of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), so fans will get a chance to see some background history of the popular show.

This announcement, though — while exciting — also had many viewers concerned that the end of the main series may be near. Thankfully, a new reveal clarifies that the future of "Outlander" is all planned out, and fans should rest easy — because it is fantastic news.