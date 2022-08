Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Outlander's Future Has Been Determined In The Wake Of The Prequel Announcement

If there is one truism about TV history, it's that whenever a network manages to find a winning show, they'll commission a spin-off sooner or later. "Outlander" has proven to be a huge success for Starz, as reflected by its many seasons as well as its dedicated fanbase, not to mention in its 89% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the corresponding 86% audience score. It is rare to see these scores so close to each other, but then again, who can't get behind a love story that literally transcends time?

Although Season 6 of "Outlander" ended in early May 2022, Parade notes that Season 7 of the show had already started filming in the previous month. However, besides getting right back into the saddle with "Outlander," TV Insider has reported that Starz has also ordered a spin-off prequel called "Outlander: Blood of My Blood." This spin-off series will follow the parents of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), so fans will get a chance to see some background history of the popular show.

This announcement, though — while exciting — also had many viewers concerned that the end of the main series may be near. Thankfully, a new reveal clarifies that the future of "Outlander" is all planned out, and fans should rest easy — because it is fantastic news.