Big Things Are Happening In The World Of Amazon's Jack Ryan

The late author Tom Clancy published "The Hunt for Red October" back in 1984, which officially kicked off a series of written works known as the "Ryanverse." Throughout his lifetime, he'd go on to add 17 more tales to this canon, ranging from political to espionage thrillers, with numerous others joining them posthumously. Naturally, a sprawling narrative like this hasn't gone unnoticed by Hollywood, with several adaptations of Clancy's writings making it to screens big and small and multiple actors putting their own spin on the famed protagonist, Jack Ryan.

Following in the footsteps of Alec Baldwin and Ben Affleck, among others, John Krasinski became the title character for Amazon Prime Video's "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" in 2018. The first season took the United States Marine Corps. veteran from his CIA desk job out onto the battlefield once again, and the second took him to the streets of a politically divided Venezuela. Thus far, these plotlines have performed well with critics and general audiences alike, making it a resounding hit for the streamer. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that a third season is on the way.

Despite this news, audiences have already begun to wonder what they can expect from the future of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" beyond the impending Season 3. As it turns out, some big things are on the horizon.