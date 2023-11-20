Blue Bloods Fans Are Devastated Over Series Cancelation

News broke on Monday, November 20, that CBS' hit family drama "Blue Bloods" will end with its upcoming 14th season, and to say fans aren't happy is quite an understatement. Since its 2010 debut, the show has been a massive hit for CBS, so it's safe to say longtime viewers were pretty shocked at this announcement.

Upon finding out that Season 14 will be the last — which will be split into two parts — fans took to social media to mourn the forthcoming loss of the series, which focuses on the Reagan family in New York City and their law enforcement careers. On a Reddit thread titled "Final Season," u/DisneyAddict2021 kicked things off by writing, "I don't know about anyone else, but I'm super bummed that season 14 will be the final season!" They clearly weren't alone. "I was shocked and upset to open up Facebook to the official news," u/TakenAccountName37 responded. "They could give it a 15th season. Idk why CBS is in a rush for it to end."

The original poster was similarly appalled, writing, "Right!!?!" I was so shocked too!" They acknowledged that while 14 seasons were still impressive, they believed the show could go a few more, especially if Tom Selleck was on board.