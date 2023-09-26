Cobra Kai Season 6 Cast, Plot, Writers, And More Details

Cobra Kai never dies, but the iconic dojo's time on Netflix is coming to an end, at least as far as its namesake show is concerned. In other words, yes, the sad truth is that "Cobra Kai" Season 6 will mark the end of the series.

On January 20, "Cobra Kai" creators and executive producers Josh Hald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg posted a message on the show's official Twitter account, confirming once and for all what astute viewers may already have suspected when Season 5 ended: That Season 6 will wrap up this particular part of Miyagiverse history.

"Our day one goal with 'Cobra Kai' has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined," the statement read. "So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of 'Cobra Kai'."

Fortunately, the post also suggested that future Miyagiverse projects might be on the way, possibly by the "Cobra Kai" helmsmen themselves. What's more, the letter stated in no unclear terms that the fans can expect the final season to be a true feast. "In the meantime, strap in for THE BIGGEST SEASON OF COBRA KAI YET," it teased.

Fans may also take consolation in the fact that whatever happens in the season will be the exact thing Schlossberg, Hurwitz, and Heald want. In Brazil's Tudum: A Global Fan Event in July, they confirmed that the season will wrap up the story in a pretty thorough fashion — and, more importantly, in the way they have planned all along.