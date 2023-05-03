Kevin Costner Allegedly Leaving Yellowstone After Season 5

There has been no shortage of Kevin Costner drama as of late. With the recent news that the "Yellowstone" star will be separating from his longtime partner, Christine Baumgartner, the actor's life seems to be in total upheaval. This is, of course, in addition to all of the alleged drama behind the scenes of the hit Paramount Network series.

Now Entertainment Tonight is reporting that sources close to the "Yellowstone" production team have let slip that Costner won't be returning, whether Taylor Sheridan's neo-western series continues after Season 5 or not. Though cast members like Wes Bentley have downplayed the Costner rumors, there seems to be too much smoke at this point for a fire to be completely absent from the Montana ranch.

However, Costner's lawyer, Marty Singer, denied that his client has been problematic on the set of "Yellowstone" during its latest season. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of 'Yellowstone' is an absolute lie," he told ET in a February statement. "It's ridiculous, and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second."