Every TV Show That Was Canceled In 2025 (So Far)
With a whole host of streamers in play, as well as five national broadcasting networks, one would think there would be plenty of space in prime time for every show that manages to do well. Alas, with hourlong series mainly ruling the world — whether they be reality show installments or procedurals — there's room for only a finite number of shows to be renewed or launched in a single season.
Networks are still recovering from their backlogged production slates due to the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes, so space has been even more limited on the schedule. Thus a lot of series have met their makers at an early age over the past few seasons, and the 2024-2025 season has been no exception to the rule.
Whether it's long-lived and much-loved procedurals, newly born action series, revival sitcoms, or fantasy series that had only begun to get attention, a whole lot of shows won't be coming back for the 2025-2026 season. Here's a list of every single show canceled in 2025.
The Franchise
The very first series canceled in 2025 was this HBO comedy, which was shelved on January 3 after one season. The show's very short shelf life probably resulted from low streaming and live viewing numbers; "The Franchise" never made it into Max's top 10 streaming series during its original 2024 run. With shows replaying constantly on cable networks like Max and HBO, live numbers can be nebulous things, but streaming numbers don't lie.
"The Franchise" was about the hapless cast and crew of a superhero movie, "Tecto," which is trying to claw and scratch through a constantly chaotic production in the hope of playing with Marvel-level money. The whole show might have been a little too inside baseball for viewers, who may have just wanted to see some funny crimefighting instead of watching agents argue about coffee orders.
The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
It's not every series that ends up meeting an early death because its star has jumped ship unexpectedly. But that's how "The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin" met its demise on Apple TV+. It also became the second show to be canceled in 2025, right after the New Year's break ended on January 16. The comedy series focused on the life of real-life 18th century bandit Dick Turpin, fabulizing his deeds and exploits. The series was successful enough to earn a second season pickup, but then series lead Noel Fielding failed to show up to begin filming in early 2025. Instead of waiting for its star to return, the series was axed.
The shoot was reportedly about three months old when the series died, which means there definitely wasn't enough to release to the public. Fielding has since spent 2025 quietly, though he will apparently return to British screens soon in more episodes of "The Great British Bake Off," which he's been co-hosting since 2017. Even better news: there has been recent rumblings that Fielding will return to the role of Turpin and film whatever's necessary to launch what's left of the series as a telefilm.
Frasier
Frasier Crane has left the building for the second time, as "Frasier" met its demise on January 17 after Season 2 of the revival streamed in late 2024. Revived for Paramount+ and set in Boston, the series catches up with everyone's favorite fussy psychiatrist (Kelsey Grammer) more than two decades after he left Seattle for a new radio job and eventually a TV talk show. His show over, Frasier takes a position at a Boston university, and moves in with his firefighter son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott).
CBS Studios has declared that it's interested in shopping the show around to different streamers, while Grammer told The New York Post that the sitcom wasn't considered much of a priority by the net's new regime after the studio head who greenlit it left. "We'll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it's got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will," he said.
Teacup
It hasn't been a great year for horror on the small screen. Shows like "Chucky" met their end in 2024, and that pattern has sadly continued in 2025. "Teacup," a Peacock exclusive horror series, was the first scary show to meet with the axe on January 17. The series — based on Robert McCammon's novel "Stinger" — was an ensemble show about a disparate group of people who all find themselves on the same rural ranch in Georgia, where they're beginning to see spooky signs that something isn't right. Then a man in a gas mask arrives, and the group must band together to make it out alive.
The delightfully creepy series managed to win a lot of votes of confidence from horror fans. But a larger audience for "Teacup" just wasn't there, which means Season 2 will have to remain nothing but a blood-soaked fantasy.
The Sandman
"The Sandman" met with Death on January 31. The cancellation news came in the wake of word that series creator Neil Gaiman had been accused of sexual misconduct and assault by several women, although Netflix had already reportedly planned to end the series after its second season. The streamer also hasn't announced how many episodes the season will contain ahead of its July release.
The show, adapted from Gaiman's cult comic book series, follows Dream/Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), who is one of Endless — cosmic beings who personify the governing concepts of human existence. His siblings are Destiny, Death, Desire, Despair, Delirium, and Destruction. Season 2, which will follow the comic series' "Season of Mist" storyline, will air in two halves, on July 3 and July 24.
How To Die Alone
"How to Die Alone" met its maker on February 4, becoming the first February casualty on the list. The Hulu comedy got plenty of critical plaudits, and audiences registered with Rotten Tomatoes loved it, but the streamer decided not to move forward with the series.
Centered around Mel (Natasha Rothwell), whose unpromising life as an airport attendant gets a big shake-up when she nearly dies, the series won an Independent Spirit Award for best ensemble cast in a new scripted series. Rothwell — who also created and co-produced the series – was stunned to hear about the cancellation.
"I am shocked, heartbroken, and frankly, baffled ... This is a tough reality to accept because the show is an undeniable critical, creative, and award-winning success," she told Deadline. Rothwell says they will be shopping around the show to other streamers. Hopefully Mel's story will take flight once again.
Hysteria!
A rollicking horror comedy that tweaks the Satanic Panic controversy, "Hysteria!" seemed to have cult success written all over it. Instead, like many horror properties, it met with cancellation on February 4. Another shining example of how bad 2025 has been for horror-centered television series, it was canceled just weeks after Peacock did away with "Teacup."
The series follows life in a small, wholesome town that is thoroughly upended when a going-nowhere heavy metal group decides to take advantage of the nationwide panic by turning themselves into a Satan-supporting horde of headbangers to boost their careers. Unfortunately, a series of supernaturally-influenced possessions, murders and other horrifying incidents soon take place. The show starred Julie Bowen and Bruce Campbell, so it might just resurface as an underappreciated cult series somewhere down the line.
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh
Amazon Freevee became a surprisingly strong incubator for new comedies like "Jury Duty," but "The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh" did not survive the transition over to Prime Video; it was canceled on February 7 after debuting a single season in winter 2024, just before Freevee folded. Though critics liked the show and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 62% approval rating, it didn't make a dent in the streaming market.
The series explores the life of the Pradeep family, told through a series of interrogations by a pair of government agents who have brought them in to try and explain the trail of calamity that has dogged them since they emigrated to Pittsburgh. Caught in the tumult of trying to assimilate while feuding with their neighbors, the Pradeeps ended Season 1 with a house on fire — and no hope that fans will ever find out what happened.
Bookie
Sometimes even the most winning formula turns out to be a poor bet. "Bookie" — which boasted the talents of co-creator Chuck Lorre and stars Vanessa Ferlito, Jorge Garcia, Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar Dorsey — only lasted a single season on HBO and was canceled on February 18 after a two-season run. The series was also notable for reuniting Charlie Sheen with Lorre after the pair clashed in a bitter feud that led to Sheen's departure from their previous joint venture, "Two and a Half Men."
"Bookie" followed Danny Colavito (Maniscalco), who makes quite a killing as a sports bookie before the legalization of gambling. Now — with online betting and legalized sports gambling forcing him to compete with above-board, straight-arrow types — Danny ends up having to dig a little deeper to keep the cash rolling in. There's no word if the show will be shopped around to other vendors.
The Sticky
"The Sticky" was blessed with an amazing cast but, unlike "Poker Face" and other high-octane, celebrity-laden comedy-leaning caper series, it couldn't get enough eyeballs on it to scare up a second season from Prime Video and was concluded on February 21. Like "The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh," it seems to have gotten lost in the mix when Freevee was absorbed into Prime Video. The Canadian-produced series featured Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos and Guillaume Cyr, with guest shots from Jamie Lee Curtis.
"The Sticky" follows Ruth Landry (Martindale), a maple syrup queen who takes revenge on the Canadian government by draining Quebec's maple syrup surplus and selling it on the black market. It certainly sounds quirky, but it didn't stick with audiences. The internationally-owned series isn't likely to be shopped around, which unfortunately means Ruth's quest has come to an end.
FBI: International
Once upon a time, any branch from the "FBI" franchise would and could merit an easy renewal simply for existing and producing good ratings. But it looks like the Dick Wolf-produced universe has finally managed to lose some of its luster, as both "FBI: International" and "FBI: Most Wanted" were dropped by CBS on March 4. A combination of budgetary concerns compared to the show's ratings and a lack of space on its schedule contributed to both programs' cancellations.
"International," which lasted for four seasons, took the basic premise of "FBI" and moved it out of America. The series took place mainly in European locales, with occasional stops in places like the Middle East. The series was also notable for its high cast turnover, including losing lead Luke Kleintank, who was replaced by Jesse Lee Soffer, late of "Chicago P.D."
FBI: Most Wanted
"FBI: Most Wanted" was canceled on the same day as its sister series for the same reasons: the ratings not matching the amount of money that goes into its budget and the low amount of space on both Paramount+ and CBS. Like the "International" version of the series, the writers and producers were given enough time to craft series finales for both programs before they leave the airwaves in late May.
"Most Wanted" is about the New York Fugitive Task Force (FTF) branch of the FBI. Its main task? To track down criminals on the Most Wanted list, naturally. That doesn't anchor the team entirely to the Big Apple but keeps it crisscrossing the USA, tracking fugitives down in far-flung locations. Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) has been leading the team since Season 3, replacing the late, lamented Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon). The series lasted for six seasons before meeting its maker.
The Recruit
Netflix seems to have an iron grip on the television world, especially when it comes to drama series. But there are some procedurals even it cannot charm to life. "The Recruit" is its closest attempt at mimicking Amazon Prime Video's success with action-adventure shows, but it couldn't get off the ground. The series was canceled after two seasons on March 5.
"The Recruit" is about Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a CIA lawyer who finds himself caught in the crossfire when asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) reveals the true nature of his relationship to the agency. She's determined to get her name cleared, and Owen takes the case up to save his own skin. The series ended on a shocking cliffhanger involving the death of one of Owen's biggest foes, which will sadly never be resolved.
S.W.A.T.
The second time on the bubble wasn't so lucky for the seemingly unkillable "S.W.A.T.," which was canceled for a second — and apparently final — time on March 6. The procedural — a remake of the short-lived 1975 series — was in its sixth season when it was axed in 2023. The series was then given a surprise reprieve inspired by strong fan response and shrewd negotiation. It was picked up for an eighth season in 2024, but CBS didn't try to negotiate for a ninth season with the show's producers, deciding it was the right time to end the program.
Star Shemar Moore (Hondo) has long been the drama's strongest defender, and he tried to get Netflix interested in the series. "Trust me, all of us, the family over at SWAT, we ain't done chasing bad guys and [performing] helicopter chases and motorcycle chases and car chases and blowing up stuff. We ain't done," he said in part on his Instagram. Indeed, the May 16 series finale has been positioned as the kind of open-ended spectacle that leaves fans yearning for more.
Cruel Intentions
It seems that sex doesn't quite sell everything. "Cruel Intentions" was Prime Video's attempt at bringing the 1999 blockbuster film into the 2020s, with the sexual and social misadventures of Kathryn Merteuil (Caroline in this version, played by Sarah Catherine Hook), Sebastian Valmont (Lucien Belmont in this version, Zac Burgess) and Annette Hargrove (Annie Grover, played by Savannah Lee Smith) transported to a college campus.
This may have been way too huge of a variation on the film (and on the original novel, "Les Liaisons dangereuses" by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos) for audiences. They didn't show up for Season 1 of "Dangerous Liaisons," and it met its maker on March 10.
The Sex Lives of College Girls
"The Sex Lives of College Girls" started out strong on Max, but the show was canceled after three seasons on March 18. While Warner Bros. Television tried to find it a fresh home, the company could not manage to do so. Low ratings were blamed for the program's original cancellation, in spite of it apparently managing to retain a strong, core audience across its three seasons.
The show tracks four college freshmen as they come from different walks of life and locations in the country to converge on Essex College in Vermont. When Reneé Rapp — who played sheltered Leighton Murray from New York City — left the show early in Season 3, it seemed to spell doom for the series, as fans felt the chemistry between the cast wasn't the same without one of its central characters. Sadly, that might have been what brought "The Sex Lives of College Girls" to a swift end.
After Midnight
A game show in the middle of the night? Comedy Central had some success with the notion back in the 2010s, and with that in mind — and the hope of scooping up advertising dollars from a young, hip crowd — Paramount revamped "@Midnight" into "After Midnight," and combined the original show's format to add talk show segments. But the series, hosted by comic Taylor Tomlinson, was canceled on March 26 after Tomlinson declared her interest in returning to stand-up.
CBS will subsequently cease programming the 12:30 slot of its late-night programming block, turning the post-Stephen Colbert slot over to its affiliates for local series and syndicated shows. Before "After Midnight," the series was filled by variations on "The Late Late Show," first hosted by Tom Snyder, then by Craig Kilborn, then Craig Ferguson. James Corden became something of a lightning rod for both viral attention and ignominy when he hosted the series, finally leaving his perch in 2023. "After Midnight" will leave the airwaves in June.
Mythic Quest
A cult series with a lot of pep in its step, Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest" managed to score a loyal audience, but they weren't enough to keep the show from meeting an early death: just as its fourth season began airing, the series was canceled on April 11. The comedy got lucky in one respect: there was enough time for the show's writers and actors to gather together to film a proper ending to the series before Season 4 finished airing.
The show's all about the titular "Mythic Quest" video game studio, which produces a popular MMORPG. As they work on fresh games, the studio's employees find sympathy, fidelity and loyalty in one another, all while dealing with interoffice politics, negative fan opinions and all the other hazards of making popular video games. The star-studded cast included Rob McElhenney, Danny Pudi and Ashly Burch, and the series will not be shopped around to other streamers.
Based on a True Story
Peacock loves quirky detective comedies, even when they lean slightly darker, but "Based on a True Story" only lasted for two seasons before being canceled on April 15. While it featured star power in the form of "The Big Bang Theory" alum Kaley Cuoco, it couldn't break through the pack and make itself successful.
The comedy stared Cuoco and Chris Messina as a set of wacky amateur detectives, Ava and Nathan Bartlett, who fall into the business of true crime podcasting to fix a gap in their finances caused by the upcoming birth of their first child and an economic crisis. Soon, their amateur sleuthing has them wondering if their plumber might be a serial killer called "The Westside Ripper." Death might be able to cure all marital ills, but the Cancellation Bear wants what it wants.
Mr. Throwback
Did you know Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry had a sitcom? Apparently, neither did most of America. "Mr. Throwback" is a buddy comedy that ran on Peacock for a single season before being canceled on April 15. The show followed Danny Grossman (Adam Pally), a formerly successful memorabilia dealer who finds his life hitting the skids. With his luck and cash running out, Danny tries to improve his rep by making contact with one of his oldest and dearest friends — Steph Curry (himself). Danny and Steph may have been friends back in sixth grade, but can they live together and find harmony as adults?
Shot mockumentary style, the series got good notices for Curry's performance, but it bricked instead of scoring a three-pointer with the people in the stands. Unfortunately the show won't be back on the court again.
Citadel: Diana
Things are not looking up for Prime Video's "Citadel" franchise. Originally conceived by former Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke as an enormous spy franchise created by the Russo brothers' production company, the one-two punch of "Citadel: Diana" and "Citadel: Honey Bunny," plus the never-ending stream of issues related to the production of Season 2 of "Citadel," have resulted in uncertain times for the concept.
Not only are future planned spin-offs being held back until the streamer finds out how Season 2 of "Citadel" does, but "Diana" and "Honey Bunny," the two additional series the franchise did launch, were both canceled on April 16 after middling international streaming numbers didn't return Prime Video's financial investment. The current plan is to weave future stories related to "Honey Bunny" and "Diana" throughout "Citadel."
Set in 2030, "Diana" was about Diana Cavalieri (Matild De Angelis), an Italian spy tasked with working undercover for the Citadel. Since the show is set in an entirely different time period from "Citadel," it will be interesting to see how the story is embedded into the mothership series.
Citadel: Honey Bunny
"Citadel: Honey Bunny" also met its fate on April 16, canceled alongside "Diana." A much looser take on the "Citadel" world, it's just as romantically-minded as its predecessor and takes a less glossy, rougher look at the material. "Honey Bunny" moves backward and forward in time from 1992 to 2000 as it follows Bunny (Varun Dhawan) a stuntman who drags Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), an actress, into his off-set life.
Said life involves plenty of espionage and a whole lot of danger. In 1992 viewers watch Bunny and Honey get closer and closer to romance, while in 2000 they're estranged, and Bunny is out of the life of the daughter he had with Honey. But when danger presents itself, the lovers are forced to reunite. While it's the most inventive of the "Citadel" properties, it was anything but a needle mover for Prime Video.
Clean Slate
"Clean Slate" was another sitcom lost to Prime Video's tilt toward action series — and that's unfortunate, because it was Norman Lear's final production. The show only lasted for one season on Prime Video before being canceled on April 18. Mainly focusing on the political realities of life in America and the generation gap, much like the rest of Lear's legendary output, this tale was about Desiree Slate (Laverne Cox), who returns to her small Southern hometown after two-plus decades away. Desiree is hoping to reunite with her father, Harry (George Wallace), who doesn't know that Desiree has transitioned into a woman.
While "Clean Slate" might be gone, its team is determined that it not be forgotten. "We will push to keep the story alive, for the sake of the kind of people portrayed in it, the kind of people being legislated out of existence, or erased from history books," Cox, Wallace and co-creator Dan Ewen declared in part to Deadline.
Poppa's House
Not everything the Wayans family touches turns to gold, as "Poppa's House" proves. Another sitcom focused on the generational gap, it didn't manage to meet the expectations of CBS or carry over the lead given to it by reliable ratings veteran "The Neighborhood," and thus it was canceled on April 22.
The sitcom brought two generations of Wayans together onscreen, as Poppa Fulton (Damon Wayans Sr.), a long-time deejay, works with his son, Junior (Damon Wayans Jr.). Junior's wife, Nina (Tetona Jackson), and their kids are frequent fixtures at their grandpa's house. The show's tri-generational appeal should have brought in ratings and ad dollars, but in the end sitcom lovers won't get to enjoy a second season of Fulton magic.
The Summit
CBS definitely has a way with reality shows, but this competition series about mountain climbing didn't scale any great Nielsen heights, meeting its end on April 22.The series tracked several groups of hikers as they climb up a range of peaks in the New Zealand Alps. The contest encourages teamwork, as the $1 million prize that's up for grabs is split equally between all members of each team.
The groups have 14 days to reach their goal, and along the way they have to battle all the rigors that mountain climbing has to offer — and a few twists just to complicate things. To miss the summit is to lose your prize; a danger that no one wants to cope with after so much work. "The Summit" itself definitely missed its own mark.
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Tyler Perry really can do anything, include creating a children's program that managed to keep kids entertained for five seasons. But Nickelodeon announced the cancellation of "Young Dylan" on May 5. This marks the cancellation of the last live-action prime-time series currently being produced for the network, which has mainly leaned on animated fare (and "Spongebob Squarepants" reruns) to keep the lights on.
"Young Dylan" focuses on the life of an average, ordinary family — which becomes very extraordinary when nephew Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) moves into the house. His dreams of creating his own record label turn his family's world into total chaos, but his cousin Rebecca (Celina Smith) becomes so interested in Dylan's work that she decides to join him in his quest. We'll never know how it turns out.
The Equalizer
May is traditionally a month of bloodletting for broadcast networks, and the first casualty from that pack was a much-beloved procedural. CBS' "The Equalizer" lasted for five seasons and did a lot of heavy lifting to keep CBS' Sunday night block afloat before being canceled on May 8. The show's renewal seems to have come down to schedule overcrowding, a bugaboo that has continually affected many CBS series over the past few years.
Queen Latifah headed this reboot of the 1985 series as Robyn McCall, whose cool under pressure, unusual set of skills, and ability to bring the bad guys in all point to her secret CIA past. While she's currently a humble single mom in New York, Robyn actually fights crime in an off-the-books way — and takes justice into her own hands. "The Equalizer" managed to get in its own happy ending for the characters and wrote its Season 5 finale in an open-ended way that satisfied fans, since the show will not be shopped elsewhere.
Rescue: HI-Surf
"Rescue: HI-Surf" drew a lot of comparisons to "Baywatch" before it was canceled on May 7. Attractive lifeguards saving lives in Hawaii while sparking up romances and trying to survive the elements? Sounds familiar. But the drama won a passionate cult audience all its own, which seems to be rather upset that the show won't be shopped around. While the series did strongly at first and Fox seemed to believe it would be the crown jewel of its 2024-2025 season, that honor instead went to "Doc," while "Rescue: HI-Surf" did decent and steady numbers but didn't become a huge standout.
Em (Arielle Kebbel) and Will (Adam Demos) were the series' central star-crossed couple, and the show ended on a cliffhanger in which Will decides to go home to Australia. Sadly, fans will never get to watch them reunite onscreen, though creator Matt Kester said they would have gotten back together, had Season 2 been greenlit.
Night Court
Another case of a program getting strong ratings at first and then fading away, NBC's "Night Court" reboot definitely got people to watch before slowly fading. The series ended on a cliffhanger that saw Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) confronted and kissed by a man (Simon Helberg, who played Rauch's character's husband on "The Big Bang Theory") claiming to be her spouse just as her boyfriend was preparing to propose to her. The risky finale didn't pay off, as the show was one of five NBC shows canceled on May 9. It lasted for three seasons.
The series featured Abby stepping into the robes of her pop, Harry, and shepherding New York City's night court through its sessions, but not even the combined power of the "Big Bang Theory" and "Night Court" universes were enough to stop the show from being canned. That cliffhanger, however, might be why executives considered bringing it back for Season 4, and why the series is being shopped around by Warner Bros. Television.
Lopez vs Lopez
Also axed on May 9 was "Lopez vs Lopez," a Friday night staple for three seasons. NBC didn't name a cause for the cancellation, but the show's failure to retain the ratings of its lead-in, "Happy's Place," may have contributed to its demise. Milling laughs from real life, George Lopez co-starred with his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez, as fictionalized versions of themselves trying to survive life in working-class California and work through generational problems between them.
The series — which was partially inspired by a viral TikTok video Mayan Lopez posted from a treatment center about reconnecting with her dad — was also mourned on that platform by Mayan. George Lopez reposted it on Instagram, stating in part, "This wasn't just a show, it was and is our lives. We created a family. We created jobs for RAZA, there is so much more that goes on behind the scenes and I am forever grateful and thankful for every single member of our #LopezVSLopez familia."
Found
One of the most truly surprising cancellations on NBC's slate is "Found," which had a fairly strong cult following. It only lost 13% of its overall audience during Season 2, a decent retention number, but with the show ranking ninth out of the 11 dramas NBC broadcast this season, it's perhaps not shocking that it was canceled on May 8.
The procedural thriller follows Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), a former kidnapping victim who helps others as a public relations specialist. While working through each missing persons case of the week, Gabi continues to tangle with Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), the man who kidnapped her as an adolescent. The show ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, with another of Sir's family members revealed. It's a tidbit that sadly won't be leading anywhere.
Suits: LA
Call this one a case of being unable to live up to its big brother's reputation. "Suits: LA" was launched in the hope of being as big a success as its parent series, but instead of soaring, it tumbled into mediocrity. After barely picking up a million viewers in spite of some cameos from original "Suits" cast members like Gabriel Macht and RIck Hoffman, it was killed on May 8.
Perhaps the premise switch — a shift in practice and setting, from corporate law in New York to entertainment and criminal law in Los Angeles — contributed to the show's failure. "Suits: LA" focused on the war between Ted Black (Stephen Amell) and his ex-partner Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) that sparks up after Black is ushered out of a merger deal he and Lane had arranged. Ted tries to rebuild his legal career from scratch, but unfortunately, fans will never know how that turns out for him.
The Irrational
NBC has been glutted with successful procedurals, which is why "The Irrational" was canceled on May 8, the final series to meet its demise in NBC's multi-program bloodbath. With so many dramas on the air and "The Irrational" leaking viewers since Season 2 began, the show couldn't compete with its Tuesday night slotmates and will not see a Season 3.
Behavioral science is the center of the series, with Professor Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) using his skill set to help out multiple sectors of society while beguiling his students. Naturally, Martin will probably surface in a fresh project soon, but his adventures as the ever-observant Mercer will not be continuing at this time.
On Call
The most recent casualty of the 2024-2025 season is "On Call." The latest police procedural to be created by crime-fascinated producer Dick Wolf, it was canceled on May 9 by Prime Video. The series is already being shopped to other streamers, so fans shouldn't panic — at least not yet. Among the many police-related shows Wolf has created, this one distinguishes itself by using multiple storytelling formats, including dashcam and body cam footage from the actors in the field.
The show's two central figures are officers Traci Harmon (Troian Bellisario) and Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente), the former of whom is training the latter in the ways of the law. The entire force is rattled by the sudden shooting death of Maria Delgado (Monica Raymund) at a routine traffic stop, which leaves them wondering how and why she was killed.