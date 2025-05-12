Every TV Show That Was Canceled In 2025 (So Far)

With a whole host of streamers in play, as well as five national broadcasting networks, one would think there would be plenty of space in prime time for every show that manages to do well. Alas, with hourlong series mainly ruling the world — whether they be reality show installments or procedurals — there's room for only a finite number of shows to be renewed or launched in a single season.

Networks are still recovering from their backlogged production slates due to the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes, so space has been even more limited on the schedule. Thus a lot of series have met their makers at an early age over the past few seasons, and the 2024-2025 season has been no exception to the rule.

Whether it's long-lived and much-loved procedurals, newly born action series, revival sitcoms, or fantasy series that had only begun to get attention, a whole lot of shows won't be coming back for the 2025-2026 season. Here's a list of every single show canceled in 2025.