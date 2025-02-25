Why Stuart Lane From Suits LA Looks So Familiar
Contains spoilers for Season 1 of "Suits LA"
Every protagonist needs an antagonist, and the wheelers and dealers from "Suits LA" are no different. To counterbalance the justice-loving and highly moral Ted Black (Stephen Amell of "Arrow"), there exists the ambitious and wicked Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt). As the show opens, Stuart cuts Ted out of their firms' merger, leaving Ted to start over again — and turning these two partners into major rivals.
That puts an end to BlackLane Law, splitting it into two firms — Black and Associates and Railsback Lane — and sets Ted up to sink or swim on his own. He is bereft of even Rick Dodson (Bryan Greenberg of "The Mindy Project"), his protégé, in his new venture. To get to this point, Stuart had to spit on 15 years of friendship, which he is shockingly willing to do.
Unlike Stuart, Josh McDermitt's path to the top has been much less cutthroat. He started out working in comedy clubs and made his way into the acting world. From a tightly-wound Burger Chef employee to a big-haired, big-hearted zombie apocalypse survivor, here's where you might know the actor from.
Last Comic Standing
Josh McDermitt did not initially seek out a career in show business; his dream was to be a policeman. But he ended up getting involved in radio production at the age of 15 after developing a series of characters while calling in to request songs. He did that for 10 years, before getting his next break in a surprising place: on the reality show "Last Comic Standing." He took the competition program by storm after two years performing live in comedy clubs and appearing with the Groundlings, making it to the show's semi-finals before being voted off during Season 4, then returning during Season 6 as a guest judge.
McDermitt started touring the country as an opening act for multiple comedians, including Joe Rogan, Louis CK, and Dave Attell, while also becoming a member of the improv troupe Robert Downey Jr. Jr. McDermitt explained to Composure magazine that these exercises helped him develop richer characters as an actor. "Comedy is where I got my start and it continues to shape every character I do," he said. "I never approach a character from the standpoint of 'How do I make this guy funny?' but rather, 'How do I make this person seem real?' or 'How do I bring out the truth with this guy?' Because the fact is, people are funny, especially the most serious people."
Comedy has so infused his way of looking at things that he even came up for a humorous way for his "The Walking Dead" character, Eugene Porter, to die. Such experience has also given him the ability to think quickly on his feet, leading to appearences on further game and reality shows like "@Midnight," "Hollywood Game Night," and "Hell's Kitchen."
Retired at 35
Josh McDermitt's first major acting gig was in "Retired at 35," a TV Land sitcom where he played Brandon, the slacker best friend of David Robbins (Johnathan McClain). David leaves the go-go world of New York for Florida when a visit to his retiree parents lets him in on the secret that Alan (George Segal) and Elaine (Jessica Walter) are divorcing. He dedicates himself to getting their love story back on track, but his parents are more interested in being swinging singles than paying their son heed. David has to start all over again in a fresh state.
Brandon's well-meaning antics lead him into a romance of his own during Season 2 with Amy (Marissa Jaret Winokur), David's perky sister. Amy is tempted by green card seeking Jared (John Ross Bowie), but the sweetness of Brandon's crush draws her back into his orbit. In the end, the show died, lasting for two seasons before being canceled.
The Walking Dead
To this date, Josh McDermitt's most recognizable role by far is that of Eugene Porter on "The Walking Dead." After joining Rick's group, which is scattered during a scene that McDermitt said was traumatic to film, Eugene ends up in the Commonwealth. The awkward, lovably imperfect survivor finds himself in trouble in the Commonwealth, where he's put on trial for crimes against this mini police state. Eventually, love finds him, and he proves to be a worthy patriarch and husband.
While some aspects of playing Eugene turned out to be tough (McDermitt deleted all of his social media accounts due to harassment he received for Eugene's actions on the show), it was largely a fun time in his life. It was a personal role for him: He actually based Eugene's voice on his brother's, which angered his sibling. However, his character's iconic mullet took some getting used to.
"When I was auditioning for 'The Walking Dead,' there was a rumor that this character would have a mohawk, and I was a bit worried because I don't look good with any part of my head shaved," McDermitt told Composure magazine. "But when I got to Georgia and found out I would get a mullet, I thought it would be awesome...until they cut my hair into a mullet. Then I cried for several months." He later admitted the look grew on him. Whether he likes it or not, he'll forever be associated with the hairstyle.
Mad Men
Josh McDermitt really established his credentials as a dramatic actor when he appeared twice in Season 7 of "Mad Men" as George Payton. George is an old friend of Pete Campbell (Vincent Kartheiser), who puts him on the trail of a hot account for Burger Chef. Pete ends up handing the account to Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss), resulting in a predictable Sterling Cooper-related disaster. McDermitt debuted as George in the episode "The Monolith," which aired a couple of months after he first appeared as Eugene in "The Walking Dead."
While McDermitt hadn't been on "The Walking Dead" for very long, his participation in the hit zombie show helped him land his "Mad Men" role. "Everyone else auditioning was wearing business suits and everyone looked like they belonged on 'Mad Men,'" he said during an AMC Q&A, adding that "Mad Men" showrunner Matthew Weiner was "a really big fan of 'The Walking Dead,' and he was excited I was cast on that show. And, despite having the mullet, they picked me anyway."
Josh McDermitt's real-life look is very different to Eugene's, so that also likely helped him get his foot in the door. From here, even more doors opened: Having proved his serious acting chops, McDermitt would pop up on the "Twin Peaks" revival and play Glenn Beck in the Showtime miniseries "The Loudest Voice." But, all the while, playing the memorable Eugene Porter on "The Walking Dead" helped keep him in the public eye.
Lilly
More recently, Josh McDermitt popped up in the biopic "Lilly." It's a film about Lilly Ledbetter, a factory worker whose name ultimately lent itself to the labor law The Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009 after she pursued equal pay for equal labor at her factory job. Patricia Clarkson plays the titular activist, while McDermitt plays Alabama congressman Dan McGinty. The politician's total lack of ethical fiber in the film results in legal woes for Lilly as she tries to ensure a future for herself and cope with the ups and downs of her fight for justice.
Released late in 2024, "Lilly" didn't exactly make waves. "Patricia Clarkson is forgettable in this tonally confusing narrative, full of intrusively edited archival material and curious stylistic choices," Variety said in its review. However, one thing the film does do is further prove that McDermitt has a wide range. He plays the part of the self-motivated and highly unethical Congressman perfectly, and even if "Lilly" won't be remembered as the best movie he's ever been in, McDermitt's work here shows why he was the perfect choice for Stuart Lane in "Suits LA."