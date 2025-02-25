Why Stuart Lane From Suits LA Looks So Familiar

Josh McDermitt did not initially seek out a career in show business; his dream was to be a policeman. But he ended up getting involved in radio production at the age of 15 after developing a series of characters while calling in to request songs. He did that for 10 years, before getting his next break in a surprising place: on the reality show "Last Comic Standing." He took the competition program by storm after two years performing live in comedy clubs and appearing with the Groundlings, making it to the show's semi-finals before being voted off during Season 4, then returning during Season 6 as a guest judge.

McDermitt started touring the country as an opening act for multiple comedians, including Joe Rogan, Louis CK, and Dave Attell, while also becoming a member of the improv troupe Robert Downey Jr. Jr. McDermitt explained to Composure magazine that these exercises helped him develop richer characters as an actor. "Comedy is where I got my start and it continues to shape every character I do," he said. "I never approach a character from the standpoint of 'How do I make this guy funny?' but rather, 'How do I make this person seem real?' or 'How do I bring out the truth with this guy?' Because the fact is, people are funny, especially the most serious people."

Comedy has so infused his way of looking at things that he even came up for a humorous way for his "The Walking Dead" character, Eugene Porter, to die. Such experience has also given him the ability to think quickly on his feet, leading to appearences on further game and reality shows like "@Midnight," "Hollywood Game Night," and "Hell's Kitchen."