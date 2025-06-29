12 Best TV Shows Like Motorheads

If you sneezed at the wrong moment, you might have missed "Drive," a short-lived Fox series that co-creator Tim Minear described in a 2006 interview as follows: "A secret, illegal, underground road race can be anything from 'Cannonball Run' to 'The Game' to 'North By Northwest' to 'Magnolia-on-wheels.' Ours is all those things." Despite the enticing premise and a cast featuring such talents as Nathan Fillion, Emma Stone, and Melanie Lynskey, only four of the six episodes produced made it to the air in 2007. That was a real shame, because it's actually a great drama for car lovers.

Fillion leads the line as Alex Tulley, one of many people taking part in an illegal cross-country race sponsored by persons unknown. His wife has been kidnapped, and he believes she'll be released if he wins. We learn more about the race as the plot develops, but the main attraction here are the automobiles. "There's no point in pretending otherwise; the main reason "Drive" is so great is that it is almost entirely about cars," said The Tufts Daily in a review at the time. "What makes the cars on "Drive" so notable is that they are not just fast cars; they are cars with personality that also happen to drive fast."

Fans of the show, which enjoys a respectable rating of 7.6 on IMDb, are still mourning its loss today. "I loved this show and was very sad when it was cancelled," wrote u/brainfr33z3 on Reddit, with u/kthanxie adding, "Really liked this when it was airing, and was blown away when FOX canceled it." Viewers at the time were deprived of an ending, but all six episodes of "Drive" can be purchased on Amazon today.