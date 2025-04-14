Night Court Season 3 Will Be Hosting A Major Big Bang Theory Universe Reunion

Contains spoilers for "Night Court" Season 3, Episodes 17 and 18 – "A Decent Proposal"

The world of Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) on "Night Court" has gotten wild over the span of Season 3, and it's about to get even crazier as familiar faces from Rauch's science-minded past show up. After the show hosted other stars from "The Big Bang Theory" in previous episodes, Simon Helberg — who played Howard Wolowitz on the show and whose character married Rauch's Bernadette Rostenkowski — will appear in the sitcom's Season 3 finale. There's no word on who he's playing, though his role is described as pivotal, and one that could be a complete game-changer for the eternally lovelorn Abby.

Also showing up in the "Night Court" finale is Raegan Revord, who played Missy Cooper on "Young Sheldon" and occasionally reprises the role on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage." Revord will play Shelby, one half of a teenage couple who want to get married in spite of their ages and have run away to pledge their love, with Abby soon finding herself in charge of their situation. NBC has said that this episode will serve as a tribute to a similar union featured in a Season 1 outing entitled "Santa Goes Downtown," which featured actor Michael J. Fox as one of the romance-addled adolescents. But the math, science, and history lessons definitely don't end there. Two other "The Big Bang Theory" universe actors have appeared in Season 3, with one more showing up earlier in the show.