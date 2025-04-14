Night Court Season 3 Will Be Hosting A Major Big Bang Theory Universe Reunion
Contains spoilers for "Night Court" Season 3, Episodes 17 and 18 – "A Decent Proposal"
The world of Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) on "Night Court" has gotten wild over the span of Season 3, and it's about to get even crazier as familiar faces from Rauch's science-minded past show up. After the show hosted other stars from "The Big Bang Theory" in previous episodes, Simon Helberg — who played Howard Wolowitz on the show and whose character married Rauch's Bernadette Rostenkowski — will appear in the sitcom's Season 3 finale. There's no word on who he's playing, though his role is described as pivotal, and one that could be a complete game-changer for the eternally lovelorn Abby.
Also showing up in the "Night Court" finale is Raegan Revord, who played Missy Cooper on "Young Sheldon" and occasionally reprises the role on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage." Revord will play Shelby, one half of a teenage couple who want to get married in spite of their ages and have run away to pledge their love, with Abby soon finding herself in charge of their situation. NBC has said that this episode will serve as a tribute to a similar union featured in a Season 1 outing entitled "Santa Goes Downtown," which featured actor Michael J. Fox as one of the romance-addled adolescents. But the math, science, and history lessons definitely don't end there. Two other "The Big Bang Theory" universe actors have appeared in Season 3, with one more showing up earlier in the show.
Three other actors from The Big Bang Theory universe have been on Night Court
Season 3 of "Night Court" has already hosted one new guest star related to "The Big Bang Theory" universe — Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler on the sitcom, showed up in the episode "Mayim Worst Enemy." As the title hints, she appears as a twisted version of herself in the outing. The other "Big Bang Theory" actor who showed her face in Season 3 was Kate Micucci, who played Lucy on "Big Bang." She appeared on "Night Court" as Carol Ann, the daughter of unlucky rednecks Bob and June Wheeler (Brent Spiner and Annie O'Donnell), for the second time in "A Few Good Hens" after originating the character in Season 2's "Wheelers of Fortune."
She isn't the only actor from "The Big Bang Theory" who also turned up in Season 2. Kunal Nayyar — who continued a "Big Bang Theory" in-joke on his "Night Court" episode – played Martini Todd Wallace in "A Crime of Fashion." Nayyar — who essayed the part of Raj on "Big Bang" — brought similar color and humor to Martini, a famous fashion designer. Martini ends up having designs of his own on Abby — but unfortunately for her, she can't quite handle the fame, glitz and glamour of the couture world. While Martini didn't have the power do it, perhaps Simon Helberg's character will finally be the man who wins Abby's heart.