Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft Review - Attractive But Underwhelming

Netflix's new animated series, "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft," is in a tough spot for two reasons in particular. One: It has to compete in a genre that consistently pushes out bold, inventive, and more creative stories than ever. Recent animations like "Blue Eye Samurai," "Scavengers Reign," and the second season of "Invincible" set the bar so high with their visionary approach and top-tier quality that any effort to match that has become increasingly harder. Two: On top of that, producer and showrunner Tasha Huo's adaptation has to capture the milieu of an iconic video game series and its beloved character, which has been widely celebrated by millions of fans in a long-running franchise for over two decades.

Against these odds, it's almost inevitable that the 8-episode show will falter and stumble at some point while attempting to live up to those extremely high standards.

"The Legend of Lara Croft" picks up after the events of the Survivor Trilogy (the video games made by Crystal Dynamics between 2013 and 2018), aiming to fill the gap in the Tomb Raider timeline between the original games and the reboot. We begin with a flashback where Lara (Hayley Atwell) and her uncle, Roth (Robin Atkin Downes), are deep inside the Chilean jungle, searching for a precious artifact. Once they find it, they get in some life-threatening trouble with the locals. Cut to three years later, we learn that Roth was killed there, and Lara blames herself for his death. She tries to outrun her grief and guilt by moving from country to country, knowing she has to get home sooner or later — and after a worried phone call from her friend, Jonah (Earl Baylon reprising his role from the games), she finally returns to England.

To start anew, Lara holds an auction to get rid of most of her father's and uncle's historical and cultural items. During the event, however, a thief breaks into the Croft mansion and steals the box that Lara and Roth found in Chile three years ago. Though she chases after him, he gets away — but not without revealing his face to us. The artifact he stole is supposed to contain the power of one of the four mythical gemstones, which, we later learn, is what the mysterious man is after. With the help of her tech-savvy friend, Zip (Allen Maldonado), Lara sets out to find and catch the person who soon becomes a much more menacing threat (thanks to some otherworldly powers) than she ever expected. In classic Tomb Raider fashion, we follow our hero through multiple gorgeous continents that hold a great deal of dangerous adventures of all kinds.