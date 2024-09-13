Frasier Season 2 Review: The Beloved Revival's Charms Begin To Wear Thin

Amidst a sea of streaming television series revivals that felt like little more than regressive cash grabs, last year's new iteration of "Frasier" was a delightful surprise. It would be naive to imply it, unlike it's zombified brethren, was created in the absence of greed or nostalgia. But market forces and a rampant allergy to trying new ideas in the mainstream aside, there was something special about it.

The original eleven year run of "Frasier" was itself a shrewd pivot of a spin-off from the fan-favorite show "Cheers" that introduced us to Dr. Frasier Crane. But just as Kelsey Grammer's iconic, haughty psychiatrist in his solo show was a reinvention from the role he played within the larger ensemble of "Cheers," the first season of this 2.0 take created a new paradigm. Where Frasier was originally a stuffy intellectual navigating a relationship with his more salt of the earth father Martin (the late, great John Mahoney) in Seattle, he's the elder now, back in Boston, living with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), a firefighter and Harvard dropout, in an inversion of that familial dynamic.

When we last left Frasier, he had taken a position at his alma mater Harvard University, teaching alongside his best friend Professor Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and Professor Olivia Finch (Toks Olagundoye). The new supporting cast was rounded out by Freddy's friend Eve (Jess Salgueiro), a single mother whose recently deceased partner was a close friend of Freddy's, and David Crane (Anders Keith), Frasier's nephew who was born in the original run's finale and attends the school as well. Each new player, through their own fully drawn characters, fills in the spiritual spaces of the original series characters who for various reasons won't be returning.

The minor alterations meant that this was a throwback multi-camera sitcom employing well-worn but effective formulas to feel like a welcome presence in the 2024 television landscape. But while the new season keeps apace and maintains the charm and wit that got it renewed in the first place, one crucial (but subjective) element holds it back from greatness.