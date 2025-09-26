12 Best TV Shows Like Butterfly

A father and daughter who are both CIA agents, but have lied to each other about it the entire time? That's exactly what "FUBAR" is about. Arnold Schwarzenegger is Luke Brunner, an absent father retiring from the CIA. Maybe now he can finally get to know his daughter, even if his marriage ended a while ago. However, he's pulled back in when they need him to extract a fellow agent — he just doesn't know that it's actually his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro). What ensues is a wild ride as they learn more about each other and try to establish a new dynamic as colleagues, though Luke tends to let the "father" side get in the way.

"FUBAR" is the show for audiences that love the father-daughter dynamic in "Butterfly." While it's in a different vein, particularly because the Netflix series has quite a bit more comedy than the Prime Video one, it presents a story with the same core: an absent father and an angry daughter connecting after years apart while fighting for their lives. "FUBAR" is what "Butterfly" could be if the agency wasn't actively trying to have David and Rebecca assassinated so their secrets don't come out. Both projects boast powerhouse actors, and "FUBAR" marks Schwarzenegger's first leading role on television, which makes it special in its own right — in fact, "FUBAR" almost feels like an Arnold Schwarzenegger documentary at times.