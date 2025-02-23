Why Ted Black From Suits LA Looks So Familiar

Stephen Amell is a huge wrestling fan and even took part in a storyline for the WWE, wrestling for the WWE and competitor AEW, so perhaps it's not surprising that he co-produced a family drama about the sport. "Heels" lasted for two seasons on Starz, giving a brief look into the politics of a small-town wrestling promotion. Amell plays elder Spade brother Jack, who is a titular heel, or wrestling villain. Alexander Ludwig is Ace, Jack's brother and a babyface or good guy. In real life, the Spades each have a share in the Duffy Wrestling League, established by their late father. Complications naturally ensue, as the boys argue over the direction of the company and their characters while trying to keep their employees in line and persuing their own wrestling dreams.

While this was clearly a passion project for Amell, who also co-executive produced, Starz cancelled the show after two seasons. He did his own wrestling for the show, which apparently led to issues when he broke his back, per an appearance on Busted Open Radio, while filming one scene. "We did the first take, and I did fine. I was supposed to do the coast-to-coast, drag the guy out into the center of the ring, cover him for the one-two-three, but I didn't clear as much of the ring as I wanted to, so I did it again. Unbelievably, I did it again. This time I went too far and basically landed at a 90-degree angle, sitting up and down. I had a compression fracture to my T10 and L1 ... on our first day of wrestling," Amell explained. On top of that, he drew criticism for comments made during the SAG-AFTRA strikes. The series was moved to Netflix in the hope of gaining more attention and a third season, neither of which has materialized. Until then, "Suits: L.A." will provide Amell with all the action he could ever want.