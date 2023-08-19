Catfish: Who Catfished Nev In The Original Documentary Explained

As language continues to evolve throughout the ages, new words and phrases regularly come and go throughout all sections of society. However, occasionally a bit of slang catches on so ubiquitously that it becomes a part of just about everyone's vernacular. This is the case with the term "catfish," which we all generally accept to mean someone who deceives you online by pretending to be someone else.

Still, what many who use the term might not know is that it actually comes from the 2010 documentary of the same name. "Catfish" follows Nev Schulman, whose online infatuation with a girl named Megan is filmed by his brother and his friend. Of course, as is the case with episodes of the MTV series "Catfish: The TV Show" that followed, Nev eventually discovers that he has been misled by someone else behind the person on the screen. In his case, he has been tricked by a woman named Angela Wesselman.

As it turns out, Angela is a troubled middle-aged woman who has created dozens of fake profiles online to live alternate lives and interact with people as a fantasy version of herself. Ultimately this makes "Catfish" something of a tragic character study, rather than "The Blair Witch Project" style horror film that it was initially marketed as. Still, the film is no less effective, despite its marketing basically catfishing the audience themselves into watching it.