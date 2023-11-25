Two And A Half Men: How Charlie Sheen & Chuck Lorre Fixed Their Bitter Feud

"Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre has squashed his beef with Charlie Sheen. The pair had been feuding since 2011, stemming from Sheen being fired from the hit sitcom and launching into offensive tirades against the showrunner afterward. However, Lorre invited his old colleague to read for his upcoming comedy series "Bookie," and the pair rekindled their friendship as if no time had passed.

"I was nervous [about inviting Sheen], but almost as soon as we started talking, I remembered, we were friends once," Lorre told Variety. "And that friendship just suddenly seemed to be there again. I don't want to be too mawkish about it, but it was healing. And he was also totally game to make fun of himself. When he came to the table read of that episode, I walked up, and we hugged. It was just great."

According to Lorre, he and Sheen had a great working relationship on "Two and a Half Men." While their fallout was tumultuous, the creator told Variety that they got along until then. Of course, Sheen's lambasting of Lorre in 2011 suggests that he had some major problems with his old boss, which he felt compelled to air in public settings.