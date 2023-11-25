Two And A Half Men: How Charlie Sheen & Chuck Lorre Fixed Their Bitter Feud
"Two and a Half Men" creator Chuck Lorre has squashed his beef with Charlie Sheen. The pair had been feuding since 2011, stemming from Sheen being fired from the hit sitcom and launching into offensive tirades against the showrunner afterward. However, Lorre invited his old colleague to read for his upcoming comedy series "Bookie," and the pair rekindled their friendship as if no time had passed.
"I was nervous [about inviting Sheen], but almost as soon as we started talking, I remembered, we were friends once," Lorre told Variety. "And that friendship just suddenly seemed to be there again. I don't want to be too mawkish about it, but it was healing. And he was also totally game to make fun of himself. When he came to the table read of that episode, I walked up, and we hugged. It was just great."
According to Lorre, he and Sheen had a great working relationship on "Two and a Half Men." While their fallout was tumultuous, the creator told Variety that they got along until then. Of course, Sheen's lambasting of Lorre in 2011 suggests that he had some major problems with his old boss, which he felt compelled to air in public settings.
Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre had a very public feud
Charlie Sheen was fired from "Two and a Half Men" during a difficult period in his personal life, and Ashton Kutcher was brought in to fill his spot. Per TV Insider, Sheen was dealing with drug and alcohol-related issues at the time, which resulted in bouts of well-documented self-destructive behavior. However, he wasn't happy about being axed from the sitcom and even challenged Lorre to a cage fight. The actor also wrote an angry letter about Lorre, which was published by TMZ.
"What does this say about [Chaim] Levine [Chuck Lorre's birth name] after he tried to use his words to judge and attempt to degrade me?" the letter read. "I gracefully ignored this folly for 177 shows ... I fire back once, and this contaminated little maggot can't handle my power and can't handle the truth. I wish him nothing but pain in his silly travels, especially if they wind up in my octagon. Clearly I have defeated this earthworm with my words — imagine what I would have done with my fire-breathing fists."
Lorre and Sheen tried to make amends afterward. The "Anger Management" star was offered a role in the "Two and a Half Men" finale, but it never materialized. That said, the actor has expressed regret for how he behaved back then, and it seems he's in a better place nowadays.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).