The Only Recap You Need Before Invincible Season 3
A high school student discovers he has incredible powers and begins using them to help the world. The set-up may sound the same, but rest assured, "Invincible" is unlike any other superhero story out there. The comic book series from creators Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley began in 2003, with the story of Mark Grayson running for over 100 issues and several spinoffs.
Given the sheer quantity of stories, it makes sense that "Invincible" was ripe for the picking when it came to a television adaptation. As much as people may say the superhero bubble has burst, there are still stories within it that are worth telling or retelling. "Invincible" debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, and with immense critical acclaim for those first eight episodes, people craved more immediately – even if it wasn't exactly a show you want to watch with your parents.
It took over two years to get an Atom Eve special and a little longer for Season 2 to arrive, but fortunately Season 3 will come out less than a year after the previous season ended. The wait may have been reduced, but there's still a chance you don't remember everything that's happened in the 17 episodes so far. Here's your comprehensive guide to brush up on your Viltrumite lore before "Invincible" Season 3 drops, so you don't miss a single detail.
Mark gets his powers (and everything goes wrong)
Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) seems like an average teenager. He has a crush on his schoolmate Amber Bennett (Zazie Beetz) and is just trying to avoid beatdowns from the school bully. However, everything changes once Mark finally develops his latent powers. You see, Mark's father just so happens to be the most powerful superhero on Earth — Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Nolan is from the planet Viltrum, and his story is that he came to Earth to help protect it — but that ruse is soon going to unravel.
On the other hand, Mark's mother, Debbie Grayson (Sandra Oh), is a typical human. For the time being, Nolan teaches Mark how to use his powers, which definitely come with a learning curve as he grasps how to fly and use his strength to its utmost potential. Mark's rise into superherodom is complete once he gets his signature blue and yellow costume from superhero tailor Art Rosenbaum (Mark Hamill).
Things are looking up for Mark — until Omni-Man visits a hero collective known as the Guardians of the Globe. Despite working with them previously, he begins to kill each one off in increasingly brutal ways, proving why he's the most powerful character in the "Invincible" universe. They're all dead by the end of the fight, but Omni-Man himself survives, although he's unconscious and badly injured.
The origins of Atom Eve are revealed
Mark's far from the only young hero on "Invincible," as Samantha Wilkins, aka Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), has some of the most impressive powers on the series. Born as part of a government experiment to effectively create a human weapon, she's saved from a life of torment by Dr. Elias Brandyworth (Stephen Root), who realizes the error of his ways and hides her from his boss, Steven Erickson (Lance Reddick). At a hospital, Brandyworth gives the newborn child to a couple whose infant has just died so that she can try to have a normal life.
As Samantha gets older, her powers begin to manifest, which entail manipulating matter on the molecular level. For offensive attacks, this involves emitting power blasts, while she can also create objects out of thin air and even change what things are made of, as evidenced by turning an apple into pure gold. While her abilities could change the planet for the better, it makes her father angry at her for being a "freak."
Despite Brandyworth's desire to keep Samantha away from Erickson, the latter finds her and seeks to use her for his own gain. But after Erickson kills Brandyworth and Polly (Grey Griffin), Samantha's biological mother, Samantha taps into even greater potential. Up to this point, she isn't able to manipulate organic matter, but that all changes when she goes into Erickson's mind and wipes his memories. Without him knowing about her, she returns home to a disgruntled father and joins the Teen Team, a young collective of heroes. "Invincible: Atom Eve" offers her tragic backstory, and Robert Kirkman has suggested similar spinoffs could also materialize.
The New Guardians form
With the Guardians of the Globe dead and Omni-Man out of commission, Earth is severely unprepared when extra-dimensional aliens known as Flaxans invade. Mark goes to fight alongside younger heroes known as the Teen Team. The organization is led by Robot (Zachary Quinto), who initially seems to be a drone equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, but is actually a disfigured human forced to live in isolation who controls the drone remotely.
Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow) can create copies of herself for battle — if one of her doubles gets killed, she remains alive as long as there's one more of her left. There's also Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), a cocky hero and Atom Eve's boyfriend (at least until she catches him cheating on her with Dupli-Kate). Rex can turn anything into an explosive projectile. The Flaxans prove to be resilient, but once Omni-Man has fully recovered, he helps the heroes defeat them once and for all.
After the battle, Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins), director of the Global Defense Agency that works with superheroes to protect the planet, makes Robot the new leader of the Guardians of the Globe. He fills out its ranks with Monster Girl (Grey Griffin), who has one of the more tragic powersets: she can turn into a powerful green beast, but every time she transforms, she reverts in age, so even though she's technically in her 20s, she looks like a 14-year-old. Shrinking Rae (Griffin) can alter her size to become incredibly small, while Black Samson (Khary Payton) wears a super-suit to enhance his strength after losing his powers.
The demon detective investigates
With a superpowered killer on the loose, Cecil hires Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown), a demonic private investigator, to determine the murderer's identity. It's a narrow list of suspects, and Damien rightfully suspects Nolan as responsible.
As a demon, Darkblood knows evil when he sees it, so after getting nothing out of Nolan at the Guardians' funeral, he visits Debbie to see what she knows. It turns out it's not much, as Nolan has largely kept her in the dark regarding his superhero experiences. Darkblood takes his findings to Cecil, who also knows that Nolan is really the only possible culprit; however, he can't move against Nolan without knowing precisely why he did it or what other machinations are in play. For disobeying orders, Cecil sends Darkblood back to Hell.
But Darkblood is a crafty demon. Before going back to hellfire, Darkblood leaves his notepad in Debbie's home where she eventually finds it. His work only makes her suspicions grow larger, and her greatest fears are confirmed when she finds one of Nolan's superhero suits covered in blood, all but confirming that he's the one who killed the Guardians.
Mark goes to Mars
It's a big universe out there, as Mark discovers when he fights Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). Of course, it turns out to be a big misunderstanding, as Allen is actually looking for a planet called "Urath," not "Earth." They leave on friendly terms, and Mark goes back to dealing with terrestrial threats for a short time, like an earthquake-producing supervillain called Doc Seismic (Chris Diamantopoulos).
Mark soon returns to space while Darkblood investigates Omni-Man, accompanying a human mission to Mars to ensure the astronauts' safety. But it may be too soon and a bit out of Mark's league, as the astronauts soon get captured by Martians, who view their execution as necessary because going from planet to planet increases the risk of Sequids colonizing the galaxy. Sequids are pink parasitic entities that can latch onto a host and absorb it into their hive mind, eventually controlling everyone within their vicinity.
Mark rescues the astronauts and gets them back to their ship, but there's a stowaway. One Martian, who can shape-shift, assumes the identity of one of the crew, Rus Livingston (Ben Schwartz), and heads to Earth. Meanwhile, the real Livingston is stuck on Mars and gets assimilated by the Sequids, beginning their takeover of the red planet.
Robot gets a body
Robot may look like a cold, heartless automaton, but there's a lot more going on behind those lifeless eye screens. Using a sample of Rex Splode's blood and a desire to be closer with Monster Girl — whom he clearly has feelings for in some capacity — Robot seeks to clone a human body. To achieve this, he works with the Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson), hyper-intelligent bad guys and experts in cloning who have frequently caused trouble for the previous Guardians of the Globe.
Through these efforts, Robot's true identity is revealed: he's actually a boy named Rudolph Connors who has a severe deformity that confines him to life inside a pod. It's Rudolph who's been controlling Robot all along, at least until the Maulers succeed in creating him a new body, a prepubescent version of Rex that now goes by the name Rudy. Rudolph shows off his devious nature by destroying his original body, and after the Maulers' work for him is done, he sets it up so that they're immediately arrested.
But the Maulers have their own devious plan in place. After retrieving the body of former Guardians leader Immortal (Ross Marquand), the Maulers revive him, believing they can control him for their own gain. That also doesn't work out too well for them, as he flies off when the Maulers try to get him to do their bidding.
Mark helps Titan
"Invincible" Season 1 is largely about Mark learning how to be a hero and not being so naive. Unfortunately, he learns certain things the hard way. Titan (Mahershala Ali), a criminal with the power to form a protective barrier of rock around his skin, asks him to take down the big crime boss of his city, Machine Head (Jeffrey Donovan), as a favor. While Machine Head and Titan are more street-level threats, Titan convinces Mark that improving communities is just as vital as stopping alien invasions to ensure people can live decent lives.
When Mark and Titan arrive at Machine Head's headquarters, they find he's been expecting them. Another enforcer, Isotope (Chris Diamantopoulos), with the power of teleportation, brings Battle Beast (Michael Dorn) into the fight. Battle Beast is a fearsome warrior seeking an honorable death and handily beats Invincible in a fight. The Guardians of the Globe arrive to help, but they're also no match for Battle Beast, who leaves without killing anyone because he views them all as beneath him.
Machine Head is arrested, bringing Titan's plan to fruition as he becomes the new crime boss and sending a message to Mister Liu, the head of The Order, to stay off his turf. In the comics, Mister Liu has the power to transform into a dragon; his dragon form makes a neat "Invincible" Easter Egg in Season 1, Episode 4 when the Graysons spot him while on vacation. A casting announcement for "Invincible" Season 3 revealed that Mister Liu will be voiced by Tzi Ma, so with a voice actor now attached, we should actually get a chance to hear Mister Liu going forward.
College is hell
Just because you don't have superpowers in the "Invincible" universe doesn't mean you're in the clear. Mark, Amber, and Mark's friend William (Andrew Rannells) aren't even safe when they tour a college, as William's boyfriend Rick (Jonathan Groff, later Luke Macfarlane) gets kidnapped by D.A. Sinclair (Ezra Miller, later Eric Bauza after Miller's controversies required recasting) as part of the scientist's Reanimen project, which involves turning humans into zombie robot soldiers.
Mark puts a stop to Sinclair's plan but at the cost of his own relationship. Amber breaks up with him since he's never around for her, which is pretty understandable. However, her reasoning gets muddled later when she admits that she knows Mark must have been Invincible all along, which calls into question why she's upset that he always bails if she knows he's a superhero saving lives.
Despite Mark's efforts to stop Sinclair, Cecil takes an interest in his project and hires him to create more Reanimen for the Global Defense Agency. It's yet another example of Cecil doing whatever it takes to protect the planet, even if it involves diving into morally ambiguous territory. But as he states in the "Invincible" Season 3 trailer: "We can be the good guys, or we can be the guys that save the world."
Nolan is exposed
With Cecil confident that Nolan is the Guardians' killer, he gets Debbie to safety within the GDA while agents keep an eye on her husband. But Nolan's too smart for them and kills everyone, including Donald Ferguson (Chris Diamantopoulos), Cecil's second-in-command. Debbie sees for herself just how evil Nolan is.
With the Maulers reviving Immortal, it's clear his memory's still intact, as he flies off to fight Nolan and avenge his teammates' deaths. Omni-Man and Immortal engage in an aerial fight with the entire thing being broadcast around the world via news cameras, ending with Omni-Man once more killing Immortal. With his true nature now known, Nolan seeks out Mark to explain himself.
It's here that Nolan lets his son in on the secret he's kept for decades: He's an alien from Viltrum who's been raised since birth to become a powerful warrior, which is the case for all Viltrumites. Once they mature, they're sent to various planets to conquer them and expand the Viltrum Empire. Meeting Debbie and having a child with her after he was sent to Earth, Nolan now wants Mark to join him by his side in lording over humanity. But Mark, who's part-human himself, has no desire to join his father's crusade, especially after he refers to Debbie as something like "a pet."
Invincible Season 1 ends with a city-leveling event
From the get-go, "Invincible" has never been afraid to showcase gory violence, but the Season 1 finale takes things to a whole other level of carnage. Omni-Man and Invincible fight. Between blows, Omni-Man tries to convince his son that humans are the equivalent of ants to them — but Mark's true superpower may be adhering to his ideals. Their battle leads them to Chicago, which suffers immense devastation. While Omni-Man is focused on beating Invincible senseless, Mark desperately attempts to save as many people as possible.
Nolan then grabs Mark by the head and forces him to collide with an oncoming subway car, turning everyone inside to pulp (the train scene handily won a Looper poll in which fans voted for the "Invincible" Season 1 scene that went too far). When Omni-Man insists that Mark's crusade is pointless because he'll live for centuries when everyone else around him dies, Mark points out that he would still have his father. This makes Omni-Man fly away from Earth, while shedding a single tear.
Mark soon heads to space to speak with Allen the Alien, who finds it strange a Viltrumite would abandon their mission. After initially ignoring Earth, Allen realizes that Mark could prove a valuable ally for the Coalition, an organization seeking to end the Viltrumites' pattern of conquering worlds — but more on that later.
Angstrom Levy vows revenge
Once "Invincible" Season 2 rolls around, Omni-Man is MIA, while Invincible recovers and goes about doing his superhero duties. And evil proves it never takes a day off.
The overarching non-Viltrumite villain for Season 2 is Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), a madman with the power to traverse the multiverse. However, when we first meet him, he has purely good intentions. In fact, he's not even from the universe we saw throughout Season 1. Instead, he's from a world where Invincible took Omni-Man up on his offer and has conquered Earth. He winds up on our Mark's Earth and with the help of the Maulers, he constructs a device to gain the knowledge of every other Angstrom throughout the multiverse. Cecil has Mark investigate the technology, with Angstrom initially insistent that the Maulers shouldn't kill Mark because he doesn't want his powers to lead to more death.
It's easier said than done, and as Angstrom tries to turn his machine off, it explodes. This Angstrom is then driven mad by the memories of all other variations of himself, so he seeks revenge on our main Mark, who ironically enough seems to be one of the few good Marks across realities.
New and old faces emerge
Mark works closely with Cecil to try to make amends for his father's actions and the destruction their fight caused to Chicago and the world. Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Globe get a shake-up, too, with Cecil appointing Immortal as the new leader, taking over for Robot/Rudy. He also adds a new hero to their ranks, Bulletproof (Jay Pharoah), who is able to absorb kinetic energy to bolster his other powers, such as super speed, strength, and reflexes.
The Guardians also add Shapesmith (Ben Schwartz) to the team, the Martian who posed as an astronaut to get to Earth and is now masquerading as a regular human, albeit rather poorly. And it's not faces changing on the team but also personal dynamics: despite Rex having a brief fling with Dupli-Kate, he soon discovers that she's started a romantic relationship with Immortal.
Immortal isn't the only character who's tough to kill either. When Debbie talks with Cecil at the GDA, she also meets ... Donald? It's an awkward reunion, as Debbie knows that Nolan killed him, and unlike Immortal, he's just supposed to be a normal guy. It turns out Donald's a clone, and despite his memories getting erased initially, this new Donald quickly questions his existence. He eventually discovers that he's died many times, with each subsequent Donald making the choice to erase his memories so that he can do his job without all the trauma.
Mark and Eve try to do what's right
Atom Eve is still effectively a free agent and focuses more on humanitarian efforts than simply beating up bad guys. This includes constructing a park out of matter, but the playground quickly collapses due to it being built on unstable ground. Thankfully, no one's hurt, but it's a good reminder to Eve that there's more to her powers than simply making stuff out of whatever molecules are nearby. She needs to learn proper architectural techniques if she's going to construct things that last, although that doesn't stop her from making herself a pretty sweet treehouse.
Mark, on the other hand, just sort of goes through the motions. He stops Doc Seismic, but the weight of what he represents clearly holds him down. Even his partnership with Cecil becomes strained when he goes to Atlantis to make amends for his father killing the Atlantean Guardian of the Globe, Aquarus (Ross Marquand). This involves trial by combat with an undersea beast (as opposed to the comics where Mark was expected to mate with Atlantis' queen). While Mark gets away from the Depth-Dweller, it gets loose and starts killing Atlanteans, and even though they want Mark dead, he goes back to save them.
Despite Cecil telling Mark that he's not like his father, it's not enough to simply not be evil. Mark needs to actively bring good into the world. The theme of responsibility is present throughout "Invincible," and Mark, arguably being the most powerful hero now that Omni-Man's gone, has more responsibility than anyone else to do what's right.
Allen the Alien puts all the pieces together
Allen the Alien largely functioned as comic relief throughout "Invincible" Season 1, helped immensely by the fact he's voiced by Seth Rogen. Season 2 sees his mission with the Coalition become clearer.
Allen is a powerful Unopan who's specifically bred to be able to withstand fights against Viltrumites. He believes the Coalition has a unique opportunity to gain an advantage as Mark is part-Viltrumite, complete with all their strength, and Nolan is now out of the picture on Earth. Thaedus (Peter Cullen), the head of the Coalition, tasks Allen to find a Viltrumite mole within their ranks. But before Allen can get too far in his investigation, he's brutally beaten in a fight against three Viltrumites, leaving him for dead. Thaedus pulls Allen off life support, revealing himself to the audience as the mole in question.
Fortunately, Allen doesn't die. He's far too fun of a character to get rid of. Viewers later learn that by taking Allen off life support, Thaedus made him even stronger to the point he can now really contend with Viltrumites. He himself is a rebel Viltrumite aiming to end their universal conquest. It's now Allen's job to get Mark to join them, and there's still that glimmer of hope that Nolan could be turned into an ally, too.
Mark goes off-world again
Following Nolan's exit from Earth, he contemplates flying straight into a black hole but saves a ship filled with Thraxan aliens. They make Nolan their ruler, and Nolan begins a relationship with Andressa (Rhea Seehorn), with the two having a purple-skinned child together who looks mostly humanoid. Unbeknownst to Mark, Nolan sends a Thraxan to Earth to get him to come to their planet, Thraxa. It's not exactly a happy reunion, as Mark doesn't appreciate his father's deception, but it proves necessary, as Nolan knows it's only a matter of time until Viltrumites arrive to take him prisoner.
Mark and Nolan manage to defeat some Viltrumites, but Nolan's ultimately apprehended after being grievously wounded. Before being transported away, Nolan tells his son to read his books, a cryptic message that comes into play later. Meanwhile, General Kregg (Clancy Brown), second-in-command of the Viltrum Empire, tasks Mark with continuing his father's mission or else he'll face severe consequences.
Kregg makes good on that promise when Mark and Amber are visited by Anissa (Shantel VanSanten), a powerful Viltrumite warrior who checks on Mark's progress. The two duke it out, and Mark doesn't stand a chance against her. She spares him for the time being because killing him at that moment isn't her mission, but it's clear the Viltrumites aren't going to forget about the Graysons anytime soon.
Divided, the Guardians fall
Once Mark returns to Earth, he's immediately sent back to space to deal with an incoming Martian ship filled with Sequids. The parasitic creatures, which have overtaken the real Rus Livingston, now have their sights set on assimilating Earth. But the Guardians, along with Mark and Atom Eve, stop the invasion when Rudy creates a device that temporarily knocks out the Sequids, disconnecting them from any hosts. The Guardians bring Rus home, but none of them realize that Rus harbors an extra Sequid in his stomach, which he promptly vomits up so that it can reattach to him.
Still, it's a more immediate victory than what the other half of the Guardians deal with. Rex, Dupli-Kate, and Rae battle the Lizard League at a nuclear missile silo they've overtaken. Dupli-Kate's copies are killed off faster than she can replicate, with all of them dying. Shrinking Rae gets so small she goes inside Komodo Dragon (Jay Pharoah), but his exterior is too tough for her to expand, so it appears as though she's digested (this not only provides some gruesome sound design but also debunks a popular "Avengers: Endgame" theory involving Ant-Man and Thanos). Rex loses a hand and is shot in the head by King Lizard (Scoot McNairy). However, the headshot doesn't kill Rex, and he manages to beat King Lizard and stop any nukes from getting launched.
Rex and Rae are out of commission for a while as they heal, but both survive. While it seems Kate's gone for good, Immortal soon learns that she keeps a back-up copy of herself in a safe place just in case, so she will return for Season 3.
Normal people have it rough too
The drama doesn't end with superpowered fights. After Mark's encounter with Anissa, he and Amber break up. Despite trying to make a relationship work, even with Mark's secret out in the open, it's too much for Amber now that her life can be put in jeopardy.
Mark returns to Earth with his purple-skinned half-brother, and Debbie is willing to raise the child, naming him Oliver. Thraxans age far more rapidly than humans, so while he's a toddler now, it won't take long until he's the equivalent of a preteen, with Christian Convery set to voice an older version of Oliver — aka Kid Omni-Man — in "Invincible" Season 3. Debbie knowingly hires a nanny, April Howsam (Calista Flockhart), who works for Cecil and the GDA because she genuinely seems to have Oliver's best interests at heart, while Cecil wants to keep an eye on yet another Viltrumite on Earth.
Then there's the matter of Rick, who's still suffering from a form of post-traumatic stress disorder after being subjected to D.A. Sinclair's experiments and contemplates jumping off a building. He's dissuaded from doing so when William asks Donald to come talk to him. Speaking with Rick is also therapeutic for Donald, who comes to terms with being a clone.
What is it about Nolan's books?
As part of his human cover, Nolan's backstory is that he's the author of various science-fiction novels like "Savage Planet, Savage Beasts" and "The Man With the Invincible Gun." Mark manages to get hold of these books after Nolan's declaration on Thraxa. He looks through one about Space Rider, who has a gun powerful enough to destroy a sun, and he realizes that these books could potentially hold secrets about ways to defeat Viltrumites.
Such a boon of information is much more useful for Allen, who visits Mark again. It's here he brings up the Coalition, with Mark being resistant to go back into space once more. He does give Allen the books, with Allen revealing that Space Rider is actually Space Racer in real life (assuming he's real at all). But Allen's comments suggest that there's at least a kernel of truth in Nolan's writings that are worth exploring further.
Without Mark, Allen goes back into space and fights Anissa, ending with his apprehension. But that smirk on Allen's face proves this is all part of the plan, as he wants to be captured and taken to the Viltrumite prison.
Invincible Season 2 brought up plot threads that still need resolution
With such an expansive world and eclectic cast of characters, it's understandable that some "Invincible" plotlines take a backseat. For example, Titan shows up in Season 1 and is completely absent through Season 2, but we know from the trailer he'll return for round three. Season 2 introduces a couple of such plot threads to keep in the back of your mind going into Season 3 and beyond.
For starters, there's that Sequid that got smuggled onto Earth inside Rus Livingston. Without getting into what happens in the comics, it seems like more Sequids will populate the Earth and could prove a unique foil for the various heroes. Sequids have already proven themselves tough to kill, and their hosts are legitimately innocent people who just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
There's also Ka-Hor (Clancy Brown), who has had a string of bad luck in "Invincible" thus far. In Season 1, someone unearths his tomb, but he's quickly reburied once Invincible flies by and covers the area with sand. In Season 2, he comes back when two women unearth him, but he can only possess the body of a man. He's once again stopped when Invincible causes a sandstorm. Ka-Hor actually isn't in the "Invincible" comics, so it's unclear what the grand plan for him could be or if there even is one. It's possible this will just be a running gag, with Ka-Hor almost escaping every season.
Mark thought Angstrom Levy was stronger
There's a lot that happens in "Invincible" Season 2's eight episodes. While Mark's looking for ways to stop the Viltrumite invasion, there's Angstrom Levy biding his time in the background, trying to figure out a way to defeat Invincible. It comes to a head when Angstrom holds Debbie and Oliver hostage, forcing Mark into a showdown.
They hop across different universes, encountering various Easter eggs. This includes one reality that's been overrun by zombies, a clear nod to Robert Kirkman's "The Walking Dead" series. Invincible also meets Agent Spider (Josh Keaton), a clear parody of Spider-Man, whom Invincible teamed up with in the comics. This is all just set dressing for the emotional battle between the two, which comes to a head when Angstrom breaks Debbie's arm. An enraged Mark then reengages in the fight, battling Angstrom across realities and continuously punching him until he dies. Killing another human, even one as evil as Angstrom, devastates Mark, who can only say, "I thought you were stronger."
In the "Invincible" Season 3 trailer, Cecil brings up how Mark kills Angstrom when he attempts to high-road the GDA, which has been utilizing technology developed by D.A. Sinclair. Is Mark really any different from Cecil, or could he break bad at some point upon realizing that sometimes killing an opponent is the only possible option? Exploring this gray area will likely take up a large portion of Season 3, with Mark's morals put to the ultimate test.
There's no place like home
With Angstrom dead, Mark finds himself stranded in another universe. It's the kind of predicament he can't exactly punch his way out of, but a future version of the Guardians of the Globe from his universe manages to find him. This includes an older version of Eve, who insists that he tell the Eve within his timeline how he feels.
There's always been a strong suggestion that Eve has feelings for Mark, and older Eve just wants to know how he feels — even if he doesn't like her — just so she can move on. When Mark gets back to his universe and time, he meets with Eve, and while it seems like he might say something, he holds back. This seems like a plot thread to pick up another time.
Elsewhere in the galaxy, Allen and Nolan finally meet. Using his telekinetic powers, Allen informs Nolan of the Coalition's fight against the Viltrum Empire and how he should join them. The only problem is that Nolan seems entirely disinterested in anything, and in a shocking admission, mentions that he misses Debbie. Whereas "Invincible" Season 1 presents Nolan as an irredeemable figure, Season 2 ends by showing a glimmer of hope and love within him.
Invincible Season 3 brings in new faces
"Invincible" Season 3 has plenty of characters from the comics to draw from. For starters, there's Multi-Paul (Simu Liu), brother to Dupli-Kate, who's more of a villain and has actually already been seen on the show. He makes a quick appearance during a prison scene in Season 1, Episode 3, but doesn't say anything. It seems like he'll have a more sizable role this time around and potentially reveal why he's turned toward evil.
"Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña will play twins Dropkick and Fightmaster. They're martial arts experts from the future who travel to the past to get Invincible's help. John DiMaggio will play a villain known as The Elephant, who's pretty much just a bad guy dressed as an elephant.
Scott Duvall, played by Aaron Paul, will factor into "Invincible" Season 3. In the comics, he's the brother of Jessica Duvall, who dies during Invincible and Omni-Man's fight in Chicago. Scott carries a huge grudge against Invincible, and he gains materials that allow him to absorb kinetic energy and redirect it into electrical blasts. His wife, Becky, helps him in his crusade, and she'll be played by Kate Mara. Powerplex should serve as an intriguing foil and a reminder of Mark's failings.
Invincible Season 3 will bring in some mystery characters
Interestingly, two actors have been added for Season 3 whose roles are undefined at this point. Jonathan Banks and Doug Bradley have joined the cast, but their roles remain a mystery for now. It seems likely they'll play Viltrumites, and it's a safe bet that one of them will play Thragg, the Viltrumite emperor and ultimate big bad of the comics. It would make sense for Season 3 to at least tease Thragg is coming, and Bradley seems like an obvious choice to portray him.
Given Banks' gruff voice, he's a better fit for another Viltrumite warrior named Conquest. In the comics, Conquest arrives to check on Mark's progress, as per Anissa's promise that the Viltrum empire would keep an eye on him. Conquest is ready and willing to take over Mark's mission of preparing Earth for the empire's invasion if Mark gets in the way.
On the other hand, one or both could play entirely different characters, and there are still lots of villains both these fine actors could voice. Dinosaurus could be a fun addition for either actor, as he aims to supercharge the American economy by destroying cities. However, Robert Kirkman has said that he can see "Invincible" running for seven or eight seasons, and now that we're already on Season 3, it's high time to get Thragg and Conquest in there. Given the show's popularity, there's a good chance it could run as long as Robert Kirkman wants, so things are just getting started when it comes to fleshing out the world of "Invincible."