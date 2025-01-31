The Only Recap You Need Before Invincible Season 3

A high school student discovers he has incredible powers and begins using them to help the world. The set-up may sound the same, but rest assured, "Invincible" is unlike any other superhero story out there. The comic book series from creators Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley began in 2003, with the story of Mark Grayson running for over 100 issues and several spinoffs.

Given the sheer quantity of stories, it makes sense that "Invincible" was ripe for the picking when it came to a television adaptation. As much as people may say the superhero bubble has burst, there are still stories within it that are worth telling or retelling. "Invincible" debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, and with immense critical acclaim for those first eight episodes, people craved more immediately – even if it wasn't exactly a show you want to watch with your parents.

It took over two years to get an Atom Eve special and a little longer for Season 2 to arrive, but fortunately Season 3 will come out less than a year after the previous season ended. The wait may have been reduced, but there's still a chance you don't remember everything that's happened in the 17 episodes so far. Here's your comprehensive guide to brush up on your Viltrumite lore before "Invincible" Season 3 drops, so you don't miss a single detail.