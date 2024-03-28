Invincible Season 2 Exposes A Huge Crack In A Cheeky Thanos Butt Theory

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 5, "This Must Come As A Shock"

The Guardians of the Globe took a hit in this week's "Invincible," but not before answering a question that has plagued comic book movie fans since 2018. As Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow), and Shrinking Rae (Grey DeLisle) faced The Lizard League, a fight helped explain how that Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) meme might have gone.

In the closing half of Season 2, Episode 5, Rae takes on the biggest member of the League, the Komodo Dragon (Jay Pharoah), and fails gruesomely. Rae tries to enlarge inside him after the team attacks her shrunken form. While the Guardian tries to grow from inside Komodo's neck and shoulder, the villain tenses his body and crushes her with his muscles.

As is often the case with altercations in "Invincible," it's a horrific sight. This fight is sandwiched between Dupli-Kate's number being called and Rex-Splode barely being the last superhero standing. Still, the loss of Shrinking Rae paints a solid picture that size does matter in superhero fights. Ant-Man likely stood no chance against Thanos...