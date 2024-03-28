Invincible Season 2 Exposes A Huge Crack In A Cheeky Thanos Butt Theory
Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 5, "This Must Come As A Shock"
The Guardians of the Globe took a hit in this week's "Invincible," but not before answering a question that has plagued comic book movie fans since 2018. As Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow), and Shrinking Rae (Grey DeLisle) faced The Lizard League, a fight helped explain how that Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) meme might have gone.
In the closing half of Season 2, Episode 5, Rae takes on the biggest member of the League, the Komodo Dragon (Jay Pharoah), and fails gruesomely. Rae tries to enlarge inside him after the team attacks her shrunken form. While the Guardian tries to grow from inside Komodo's neck and shoulder, the villain tenses his body and crushes her with his muscles.
As is often the case with altercations in "Invincible," it's a horrific sight. This fight is sandwiched between Dupli-Kate's number being called and Rex-Splode barely being the last superhero standing. Still, the loss of Shrinking Rae paints a solid picture that size does matter in superhero fights. Ant-Man likely stood no chance against Thanos...
If Thanos took on the Hulk, he could've definitely squished Ant-Man
We can laugh at the idea of Scott Lang giving the behemoth the first colonoscopy in a comic book movie. Still, Thanos likely has Komodo Dragon-level strength to take Ant-Man down. Think back to how it was established just how much of an absolute boss the galactic Grimace was in "Avengers: Infinity War." His first win against one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes was the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who is one of the most powerful Avengers in the MCU's ranks. If he had the muscle to match, there's no doubt he'd apply the same tactic in crushing Lang from inside his own body.
Battle tactics aside, the biggest concern is whether that is the end of Rae or, indeed, Rex. So far, "Invincible" has made a conscious effort to show any character's death on screen whenever possible. Now she and Rex are in dire straits. Perhaps we should still hold out hope! We only saw belch. After all, it's what's inside that counts.