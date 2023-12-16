Invincible Creator Teases More Spinoff Episodes Like Atom Eve & 3 Possible Names

Before Invincible made his return, Amazon Studios released a fantastic little one-off detailing the life of Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) in "Invincible: Atom Eve," exploring the origins of one of the show's most powerful heroes. Brief as it was, it quenched the thirst for fans until they returned to the world of Viltrumites, secret agencies, and families ripped apart by secret identities on top of secret identities in the 2nd season. Now, it's been confirmed by the original creator of the comic the show is based on, Robert Kirkman, that it might not be the only spin-off story squeezed into the epic animated show.

Speaking to Variety about the future of Mark Grayson (Steve Yeun) and his pals, Kirkman admitted that more characters might get some time in the spotlight further down the line. "We don't want to do anything that distracts from the production of the actual show. But depending on how well Season 2 is received, it would be nice to be able to do that," he said.

Given the warm welcome the 2nd season has already received from fans and critics (earning an incredible 100% on Rotten Tomatoes), it seems like there'll be no issue with that coming to pass. "There is such a large cast, it would be great to be able to focus on individual characters every now and then, just to give people more insight into who these characters are," Kirkman continued. The question is, which characters are worth the attention?