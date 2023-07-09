Invincible Season 2: Who Is The Villain & What Are Their Powers?

Contains minor spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2

Everyone knows it's been a long wait for "Invincible" Season 2, and even though we finally know when to expect it, there are still plenty of questions. Arguably the biggest is whether or not Season 2 will include the return of Omni-Man and, if not, who will be the villain? While Invincible's father returns in the comics eventually, Season 2 will shift its focus to another of the hero's iconic villains.

"Some large or small aspect of Season 2 focuses on the Angstrom Levy character," comic author and "Invincible" showrunner Robert Kirkman revealed to Inverse. "He'll be a new villain that comes into the series. And if you've read the comics, you're aware of who he is and what his deal is. He's a villain that has access to multiple dimensions, and so it's another one of those dang multiverse things."

Angstrom Levy will give "Invincible" Season 2 a worthy villain to follow up Season 1's climactic battle with Omni-Man. While it may seem like the show is the latest franchise to capitalize on the ever-growing multiverse trend, "Invincible" ended its comic run in 2018, so it's only a coincidence the show would have its multiversal story arc now. Either way, Levy's powers will give "Invincible" a unique take on the multiverse and, more importantly, test Mark more than any other villain has.