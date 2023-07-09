Invincible Season 2: Who Is The Villain & What Are Their Powers?
Contains minor spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2
Everyone knows it's been a long wait for "Invincible" Season 2, and even though we finally know when to expect it, there are still plenty of questions. Arguably the biggest is whether or not Season 2 will include the return of Omni-Man and, if not, who will be the villain? While Invincible's father returns in the comics eventually, Season 2 will shift its focus to another of the hero's iconic villains.
"Some large or small aspect of Season 2 focuses on the Angstrom Levy character," comic author and "Invincible" showrunner Robert Kirkman revealed to Inverse. "He'll be a new villain that comes into the series. And if you've read the comics, you're aware of who he is and what his deal is. He's a villain that has access to multiple dimensions, and so it's another one of those dang multiverse things."
Angstrom Levy will give "Invincible" Season 2 a worthy villain to follow up Season 1's climactic battle with Omni-Man. While it may seem like the show is the latest franchise to capitalize on the ever-growing multiverse trend, "Invincible" ended its comic run in 2018, so it's only a coincidence the show would have its multiversal story arc now. Either way, Levy's powers will give "Invincible" a unique take on the multiverse and, more importantly, test Mark more than any other villain has.
Angstrom Levy is a multiversal-hopping madman
In the "Invincible" comics, Angstrom Levy is one of Mark Grayson's biggest villains, so fans are in for a treat with his introduction coming in "Invincible" Season 2. In a way, Mark is responsible for Levy's hatred of Invincible, making for a compelling relationship between the hero and villain.
Levy's powers are relatively simple. He has the ability to create portals to alternate dimensions, which he uses to meet multiversal variants of himself. Eventually, he starts recruiting other versions of himself, forming a multiversal team of Angstrom Levys. His ultimate goal is to collect all of the knowledge from his variants into his brain, giving him knowledge of every universe in the multiverse. During his experiment, Invincible arrives, and the ensuing battle causes a malfunction, leaving Levy with a disfigured head and a thirst for revenge.
Without diving heavily into spoilers, Levy's knowledge of the multiverse and his ability to travel to any dimension gives Invincible his first true supervillain following Omni-Man's departure from Earth. While in the comics, Levy's need for revenge pushes Invincible to his absolute limits, Robert Kirkman has stated that the show will take a different approach to the character. "We do things in a different way [than the comics]," Kirkman teased in his interview with Inverse. "So there's a little bit of a unique flavor to what we're doing."