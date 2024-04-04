Invincible Season 2 Part 2's 'Marvel' Cameo Explained - Was That Spider-Man?

Comic book superheroes and crossovers go together like peanut butter and chocolate, but those crossovers are a lot less prevalent when they transect the borders of publishing and intellectual property rights. From time to time, there have been official DC and Marvel crossovers, pitting Superman against Spider-Man, pairing up Batman and Daredevil, and throwing the Justice League and Avengers together, among other mash-ups. Image Comics is part of that legacy as well, and the "Invincible" Season 2 features a fun nod to Spider-Man. It's not an official Marvel cameo — just a parody and homage — but it might as well be.

Early on in the "Invincible" Season 2 finale, as Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is battling Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), he gets thrown through one of Angstrom's portals to a dimension where a hero resembling Spider-Man is battling a villain who looks a lot like Doctor Octopus in an alley. This spider-ish man is identified in the credits as "Agent Spider," and he's even voiced by Josh Keaton, a prominent voice actor responsible for playing Spider-Man in numerous video games and animated series. The villain is referred to as "Prof Ock."

The scene is an explicit nod to 2005's "Marvel Team-Up" Vol. 3 #14, an official crossover for Invincible and Spider-Man written by Image's Robert Kirkman and penciled by his "Invincible" partner-in-crime Cory Walker. These days, with movie and TV adaptations abounding, major comic book publishers seem to be a bit more protective of the characters on their rosters, and it seems clear from the "Invincible" Season 2 finale that a renewal of that official partnership was off the table this time. Still, the new scene is a great nod to the 2005 comic, and it's filled with fun Easter eggs.