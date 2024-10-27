Invincible: A Parent's Guide To Seasons 1 & 2 On Amazon (And The Comics)

Marvel and DC have ushered in the golden age of comic book movies and TV shows we are currently living in. And with a few exceptions like "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the "Joker," parents can rest easy knowing that these franchises are generally safe enough for children to consume. However, not all superhero properties are family-friendly, which brings us to Amazon Prime Video's "Invincible."

Released in 2021, "Invincible" series boasts many of the hallmarks that define some of the more popular and accessible superhero stories out there. At first glance, the adaptation and original comic book saga want fans to believe that they're getting more of the same. However, this is only to lead folks into a false sense of security before pulling the rug out from under them. As documented by IMDb, the adaptation contains mild nudity, violence, profanity, and other inappropriate content. The "Invincible" franchise is horrific at times, and parents should know what they're in for before deciding if it's suitable for their offspring.