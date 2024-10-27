Invincible: A Parent's Guide To Seasons 1 & 2 On Amazon (And The Comics)
Marvel and DC have ushered in the golden age of comic book movies and TV shows we are currently living in. And with a few exceptions like "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the "Joker," parents can rest easy knowing that these franchises are generally safe enough for children to consume. However, not all superhero properties are family-friendly, which brings us to Amazon Prime Video's "Invincible."
Released in 2021, "Invincible" series boasts many of the hallmarks that define some of the more popular and accessible superhero stories out there. At first glance, the adaptation and original comic book saga want fans to believe that they're getting more of the same. However, this is only to lead folks into a false sense of security before pulling the rug out from under them. As documented by IMDb, the adaptation contains mild nudity, violence, profanity, and other inappropriate content. The "Invincible" franchise is horrific at times, and parents should know what they're in for before deciding if it's suitable for their offspring.
What is Amazon Prime's Invincible?
On paper, the plot to "Invincible" is reminiscent of family-friendly superhero fare like "Spider-Man." The series centers around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), aka Invincible, a 17-year-old who discovers that he has superpowers. He then has to learn how to control them while navigating his everyday life. Fortunately, his father is Omni Man (J.K. Simmons), the most powerful superhero on the planet, and he's the best person to teach his son how to rise to the occasion, right?
Not quite.
"Invincible" isn't the type of superhero show that paints superpowered beings as wholesome do-gooders. At first, Omni-Man comes across as noble and virtuous, but he is actually a ruthless killer whose atrocities make some supervillains look reasonable in comparison. Over time, this drives a wedge between him and his son, resulting in some chaotic exchanges between the pair.
With that in mind, parents should know that there are many violent scenes on "Invincible" that aren't aimed for kids. It's also full of dysfunctional family drama and other challenging subjects that are best suited for mature audiences.
Season 1 of the Invincible show on Amazon Prime is not appropriate for kids
The very first episode makes it clear that this series isn't for kids, namely the moment where Omni-Man shows his true nature and slaughters the original Guardians of the Globe — Earth's mightiest superhero team — and proves that they're insignificant in the grand scheme of things. The atrocities don't end there, either.
The second episode centers around an alien race known as the Flaxans coming to Earth, and let's just say their visit isn't a social call. The invaders announce their arrival by violently gunning down civilians and cops on the street. One of the most horrifying moments sees the young Grayson try to save an elderly lady from the carnage, only to cradle her in his arms as she bleeds to death on the street.
Elsewhere, Season 1, Episode 5 features a scene where an imposing villain called Titan kills a group of gangsters in their trap house while they're counting cash. Their deaths are pretty brutal, as they're crushed with cars and have guns thrown through their skulls like ninja blades. However, these scenes are quite tame compared to Invincible's battle with Omni-Man at the end of Season 1, which results in a train full of people being massacred, as the superpowered parent wants to teach his son a harsh lesson after they come to blows. These are just a few moments that make "Invincible" inappropriate for kids in Season 1, and the second installment is just as intense.
Season 2 of Invincible is way too mature and violent for most children
"Invincible" Season 2 has been hailed for its brutality and emotionally-charged storytelling, so viewers can expect plenty of mayhem and upsetting moments. The season starts off on a violent note, as a battle between the titular hero and The Immortal (Ross Marquand) culminates with Omni-Man helping his son dismember the villain. Invincible arguably commits overkill here, as he finishes the fight by popping Immortal's head like a pimple, spraying the red stuff everywhere. Still, who doesn't love a father and son bonding moment?
Episode 5, meanwhile, sees the Guardians of the Globe forced to contend with two major threats in the form of the Sequids and The Lizard League. However, the latter battle produces the most notable casualties, as Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow) and Shrinking Rae (Grey DeLisle) are disposed of in gruesome fashion, while Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas) gets his hand bitten off.
While the aforementioned scenes are spectacularly gruesome, Invincible's feud with Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) is especially brutal. Their showdown features a sequence where the latter snaps Invincible's mother's arm in half, and it isn't for the faint-hearted. The dust-up ends with Invincible bludgeoning Levy with his fists, causing blood to splatter all over desert sand on a nice, sunny day. By this point, the Amazon Prime series has more than established itself as a violent show, but how does it compare to the comics?
Invincible started out as a comic — but it's not for kids
"Invincible" is often different from the comics on which it's based. The Amazon series features more diversity and changes some of the characters' backstories, among other things. That said, viewers shouldn't go into the adaptation thinking that it's taken kid-friendly material and twisted it. Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's Image Comics saga is messed up in its own right, and parents would be wise to hide copies of it from their youngsters.
The "Invincible" comics are pretty merciless, most notably during a fight between the titular character's brother, Oliver, and the Viltrumite ruler, Thragg. This one ends with Thragg ripping the young superhero's body in half, and the sequence is stomach-churning in its goriness.
The comics have also been known to be cruel toward pregnant people, as evidenced by the time Robot dismembered Atom Eve's leg while she was carrying a child. She fortunately survived the ordeal, but the panel depicting the atrocity is a disturbing visual that's definitely not for the eyes of children. There is also a storyline that sees Anissa attack and sexually assault Mark Grayson, and it's arguably more chilling than all of the aforementioned moments of violence combined. In short, the "Invincible" comics are more twisted than the show.
For more information about the comics and TV series, check out the untold truth of "Invincible."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).