How Many Seasons Invincible Could Have According To Creator Robert Kirkman

Robert Kirkman, whose most notable comic book adaptation-turned-television series "The Walking Dead" ran for 11 seasons, also discussed his endgame plans for "Invincible" and its potential longevity. He told Polygon that he doesn't want to commit to a firm number of seasons for the show, calling the number a "moving target." However, he did say "I think in the seven-to-eight-season range seems like it would be enough. But there could be some things we move through a little faster, some things we expand. If we're fortunate enough to go for a good long time, I think that would be enough to cover the entire comic."

Kirkman added that the TV show running that long would allow him the chance to tackle and expand on some storylines in a more in-depth manner than they were explored in the comic. He also hopes to create some entirely original episodes not based on the comics, an idea that's in the works for future seasons. Viewers of "Invincible" who have also read the Image Comics series have noticed changes from the original comic, from how Mark Grayson coined the name Invincible to the show's more diverse cast of characters to more complex roles for characters like Debbie Grayson. More episodes would allow further exploration of ideas and characters that weren't deeply explored in the source material.