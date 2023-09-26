How Many Seasons Invincible Could Have According To Creator Robert Kirkman
Fans of "Invincible" have been waiting more than two years for the second season of the animated superhero series to be released, and with new episodes arriving soon on Amazon's Prime Video, co-creator Robert Kirkman has revealed how long he intends on doing the show. In an interview with Polygon, the talented writer revealed he was looking at something in "the seven-to-eight-season range" to tell Mark Grayson's story.
"Invincible" is one of Amazon's biggest hits, as the adaptation of the Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley comic featuring Mark Grayson becoming the titular hero and taking on his disguised superhero father Omni-Man has received critical acclaim for its animation, storylines, action, and bringing the best elements of the original story to life on the small screen. While Amazon has renewed "Invincible" for seasons 2 and 3 already, while also releasing a full-length episode in between (the "Invincible: Atom Eve" special), Kirkman has big plans for the show, which he hopes will cover the entire 144-issue comic book run.
The plan for Invincible going forward
Robert Kirkman, whose most notable comic book adaptation-turned-television series "The Walking Dead" ran for 11 seasons, also discussed his endgame plans for "Invincible" and its potential longevity. He told Polygon that he doesn't want to commit to a firm number of seasons for the show, calling the number a "moving target." However, he did say "I think in the seven-to-eight-season range seems like it would be enough. But there could be some things we move through a little faster, some things we expand. If we're fortunate enough to go for a good long time, I think that would be enough to cover the entire comic."
Kirkman added that the TV show running that long would allow him the chance to tackle and expand on some storylines in a more in-depth manner than they were explored in the comic. He also hopes to create some entirely original episodes not based on the comics, an idea that's in the works for future seasons. Viewers of "Invincible" who have also read the Image Comics series have noticed changes from the original comic, from how Mark Grayson coined the name Invincible to the show's more diverse cast of characters to more complex roles for characters like Debbie Grayson. More episodes would allow further exploration of ideas and characters that weren't deeply explored in the source material.
What storylines could be coming in future seasons?
Several comic book storylines could get the small screen treatment if Robert Kirkman gets his wish and the show runs for years to come. From comic arcs including the heroes of Earth banding together to take on a common enemy in the Sequids, who were last seen taking over Mars in the show's Season 1 finale, to the introduction of Mark Grayson's secret alien brother Oliver, to the many evil versions of Invincible from across the Multiverse waging an "Invincible War" against Earth and Mark Grayson, there's a plethora of material available to adapt. If "Invincible" runs for seven or eight seasons, there's no reason why almost every storyline from the comics, along with stories exclusive to the show, couldn't make their way into the series. More seasons would allow for the many twists throughout the series to unfold exactly how Kirkman wanted them to while further showcasing the world he, Ryan Ottley, and Cory Walker built.
"Invincible" Season 2 is highly anticipated by fans, and unless the show loses steam or falls off a cliff quality-wise — and there's absolutely no reason to believe it will — it seems possible the show could run as long as Kirkman and company want it to. The first half of "Invincible" Season 2 will arrive on Amazon's Prime Video on November 3, 2023, while the second half is set to be released in the first quarter of 2024.