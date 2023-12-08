The Most Powerful Characters In Invincible Ranked

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe sadly enters a trough in the franchise's history for the first time, fans could be forgiven for mistakenly thinking that this might be the end of comic book TV shows and movies' time in the mainstream. However, Amazon Prime Video continues to prove that the genre's time in the spotlight could be extended if the types of stories being told just evolve. With its comic book television shows, it offers something more adult and unique compared to what DC and Marvel are providing; shows like "The Boys," "Gen V," and, of course, "Invincible," have taken over the zeitgeist.

"Invincible" is an animated series that centers around a teenager, Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), who is adapting to the new world of young adulthood while also figuring out how to utilize his newfound superpowers fully. Mark's father, Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons), is the hero turned villain of the series and is an alien from a faraway planet called Viltrum. Throughout the first season, he has demonstrated that nobody can quite match his power.

The series concentrates on more than just the Grayson household, though. In "Invincible," many characters have superpowers, and they all use them differently to suit their diverse agendas. So today, we will take a deep dive into the show and comics to figure out which of the characters is the most powerful.