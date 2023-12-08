The Most Powerful Characters In Invincible Ranked
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe sadly enters a trough in the franchise's history for the first time, fans could be forgiven for mistakenly thinking that this might be the end of comic book TV shows and movies' time in the mainstream. However, Amazon Prime Video continues to prove that the genre's time in the spotlight could be extended if the types of stories being told just evolve. With its comic book television shows, it offers something more adult and unique compared to what DC and Marvel are providing; shows like "The Boys," "Gen V," and, of course, "Invincible," have taken over the zeitgeist.
"Invincible" is an animated series that centers around a teenager, Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), who is adapting to the new world of young adulthood while also figuring out how to utilize his newfound superpowers fully. Mark's father, Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons), is the hero turned villain of the series and is an alien from a faraway planet called Viltrum. Throughout the first season, he has demonstrated that nobody can quite match his power.
The series concentrates on more than just the Grayson household, though. In "Invincible," many characters have superpowers, and they all use them differently to suit their diverse agendas. So today, we will take a deep dive into the show and comics to figure out which of the characters is the most powerful.
11. The Shapesmith
"Invincible" is a brutal show that's not meant for kids, but that doesn't mean the writers shy away from a little humor. The show consistently elicits chuckles through its insistence on aptronyms for the superheroes, like a self-replicating superhero named Kate Cha (Malese Jow) who goes by the moniker Dupli-Kate, or a shapeshifting Martian called Shapesmith (Ben Schwartz).
In the "Invincible" universe, the world is teeming with supervillains and superheroes, so making alliances is par for the course. Among these alliances, none is more highly regarded than the government-run Guardians of the Globe. Since Omni-Man obliterated all of the group's members in the pilot episode, the Guardians of the Globe have been in constant reconstruction, at times appearing desperate in their recruiting efforts. No recruitment effort seems more desperate than that of The Shapesmith.
After escaping from Mars in the Season 1 episode titled "Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out," a nameless Martian assumes the identity of Rus Livingston to flee the harsh Martian conditions. However, life as Rus Livingston proves to be complicated for the Martian, who struggles to grasp human customs. Despite this, he cleverly uses his shapeshifting gift to convince the Guardians of the Globe to let him join their ranks. Although his powers are undeniably useful, as demonstrated by the Guardians' previous member, Martian Man (Chad L. Coleman), The Shapesmith remains inexperienced and must learn how best to utilize his abilities. For that reason, he'll be at the bottom of our list for now.
10. Monster Girl
In many ways, Omni-Man's actions always yield long-lasting effects that extend beyond his initial goals — effects he is often ignorant of or simply chooses not to care about. When Omni-Man eliminates the Guardians of the Globe and leaves Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) to pick up the pieces, Cecil finds himself relying on inexperienced heroes and those with glaring weaknesses.
Amanda, better known as Monster Girl (voiced by Grey Griffin and Kevin Michael Richardson respectively), is a prime example. She is one of the first recruits of the revamped Guardians of the Globe, and audiences might understandably be confused when a prepubescent girl is added to arguably the most challenging job on the planet. However, Amanda quickly proves herself in a conflict with Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), transforming into Monster Girl and showcasing her abilities.
Yet, as fans already know, this gift comes with its downside. Each time Amanda transforms into Monster Girl, she ages in reverse. Despite appearing close to the age of 12 when first introduced, she is actually 24. Moreover, her complex Monster Girl DNA renders doctors unable to treat her injuries. While Monster Girl possesses strength, in an all-out war — particularly in the teased showdown with the Viltrumites where Amanda might need to retain her Monster Girl form — her weaknesses could prove to be fatal.
9. Rex Splode
Rex Splode emerges as one of the initial candidates for the new Guardians of the Globe, having been empowered through a government program since childhood. Groomed for membership on this esteemed superhero team, Rex Splode's Achilles' heel, however, lies in his arrogance.
Fueled by a sense of purpose ingrained in him from a young age, Rex Splode can be likened to the "Invincible" version of a child prodigy. His apparent advantage instills in him the belief that the world owes him something. While consistently proving himself useful in the field thanks to thorough training since childhood, his limitations stem from his mindset. His approach to relationships, authority, and teamwork consistently falls short of expectations.
Recognizing Rex's potential as a formidable superhero is not lost on anyone, especially considering his inclusion in Cecil's team, deemed humanity's last hope against Omni-Man at the end of Season 1. In Season 2, Rex finally exhibits signs of maturity. Though he maintains his role as the team's class clown, he proves to be a much-improved teammate. This is exemplified in his compassionate response when consoling Mark after the Mauler Twins (both voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson) cause an explosion, since Mark is still traumatized by the collateral damage resulting from his fight with his father. While Rex is still considered relatively inexperienced and poses some risks, his growth is evident, promising further development and improvement in his role as a superhero.
8. Atom Eve
Samantha Eve, better known as Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), acquired her powers through a government program, akin to Rex Splode. However, unlike Rex, she doesn't allow her abilities to foster a sense of superiority over humanity. In contrast to Rex, she had a relatively ordinary upbringing and even chose to attend school instead of solely dedicating herself to superhero duties. Notably, at the outset of Season 2, she decides to step away from being a superhero, redirecting her focus towards humanitarian endeavors.
Similar to her peers, Atom Eve grapples with the impediment of inexperience. In a crucial storyline during Season 2, she embarks on the construction of a children's park in Chicago to aid residents still recovering from the intense battle between Omni-Man and Invincible. However, her well-intentioned efforts backfire when she discovers that the site she selected was deemed unsafe by the local government. Atom Eve often allows her altruistic motives to cloud her judgment, occasionally leading her to neglect a strategic approach.
Regarding her superpowers, she can hold her own against formidable opponents, but her lack of tactical prowess becomes evident when facing adversaries with a more strategic mindset. In encounters against such opponents, Atom Eve is unlikely to emerge victorious. Nevertheless, she stands out among superheroes, and her power ranking may ascend as she undergoes uncomfortable yet indispensable lessons.
7. Allen the Alien
Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) was genetically engineered to be among the most formidable beings from his home planet, Unopa. With the ability to fly, considerable strength, and the tactical acumen of a seasoned soldier, Allen, unfortunately, faces an insurmountable challenge: the Viltrumites, his primary adversaries who have virtually conquered every planet surrounding Unopa.
What proves to be Allen the Alien's weakness is his comparative lack of strength when pitted against the overpowering might of the Viltrumites. This disparity becomes the root cause of his continual struggle against their dominance. Compounding his challenges, Allen is surrounded by untrustworthy individuals, undermining his ability to maintain a strategic advantage over the Viltrumites, even with well-thought-out plans. Additionally, he is prone to making silly mistakes, with his tendency to make navigational errors being the sole reason he discovers Invincible in the first place.
Despite these shortcomings hindering Allen the Alien's effectiveness, his amiable temperament serves as a double-edged sword. While it leaves him vulnerable and unable to stay ahead of the Viltrumites, it also fosters connections, allowing him to attract valuable allies like Invincible. Despite early recognition that he stands little chance against the Viltrumites, Allen the Alien will be remembered as a pivotal figure in the resistance against them.
6. The Mauler Twins
The Mauler Twins stand out as genius intellect villains who, despite engaging in multiple brawls, seldom pose a significant threat to the Guardians of the Globe. Renowned as some of the most intelligent individuals on the planet, their laboratory capabilities are virtually limitless. Notably, heroes like Robot (Zachary Quinto) and villains like Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) find themselves compelled to seek out The Mauler Twins' expertise, despite harboring personal reservations about them.
Regrettably, The Mauler Twins consistently grapple with a notable limitation — their vanity. Before the recent introduction of the Scarred Mauler, much of their time is consumed by incessant bickering over the identity of the original versus the cloned version. Even their motives, driven by shallow objectives, are easily manipulated — as demonstrated by Angstrom Levy, who persuades them by appealing to their belief that they are the smartest duo in the multiverse. He promises to transport them to a universe where they will be revered as deities if they assist him in achieving his goals.
The Mauler Twins' lack of ambition relegates them to a status beneath heroes aspiring to make a lasting impact on the universe. Despite their intellectual prowess, their plans are routinely thwarted with ease by heroes, leading to their incarceration. This pattern is likely to persist for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, underestimating The Mauler Twins would be a mistake, as their intelligence and resourcefulness make them formidable, even if their goals and methods remain petty.
5. Robot
Rudolph "Rudy" Conners' (aka Robot) narrative takes a peculiar turn, reminiscent of a twisted Pinocchio story that could only originate from the inventive mind of the show's creator, Robert Kirkman. Robot's journey is poignant, tracing the life of a boy blessed with an oversized intellect but cursed with a nonfunctional physical body. In response, he engineers a humanoid robot, manipulating it as a vessel to interact with the outside world, all the while posing as an artificial intelligence within the mechanical construct.
Upon integration into the Guardians of the Globe, Robot reaches a pivotal decision: a desire for more direct engagement with society. Seeking assistance from The Mauler Twins, he undergoes a cloning process, transforming into a human boy. However, this transformative step reveals profound weaknesses in Robot's character. Years of assuming the role of an AI within a robot have left him accustomed to feigning emotions, suppressing feelings of fear, and struggling to forge meaningful connections.
This drastic change prompts a challenging period of adjustment for Robot, often resulting in distraction and hindering his effectiveness as a hero. Despite these hurdles, Robot emerges as the most dependable member among the new additions to the Guardians of the Globe. Once he overcomes the challenges of transitioning into a real boy, he has the potential to showcase his true capabilities as a reliable leader.
4. Angstrom Levy
Angstrom Levy embarks on his journey with noble intentions, originating from an alternate universe where the alliance between Omni-Man and Invincible results in the subjugation of Earth. Initially, Levy aligns himself with the resistance, fueled by the goal of exploring various dimensions to locate a reality where the Omni-Man and Invincible duo face defeat, thus safeguarding his people.
Tragically, his heroic quest takes a dark turn following a flawed procedure conducted by The Mauler Twins, leaving Angstrom Levy mentally unstable and fixated on the annihilation of a different universe's Invincible. Despite this setback, Levy remains remarkably resourceful in his interdimensional travels, adept at assembling the right combination of information and allies from diverse planets.
As he approaches his confrontation with Invincible, Angstrom Levy stands out as one of the most prepared adversaries among the multitude that Invincible faces. His unique perspective, derived from a universe where Invincible turns villainous, prevents him from underestimating the potential threat that Invincible poses. However, the shadow of Levy's mental instability looms over him, rendering him susceptible to manipulation and exploitation by those who recognize this vulnerability.
3. The Immortal
Cecil places unwavering trust in The Immortal (Ross Marquand), an extraordinary figure with more than a millennium-long existence. Across the ages, The Immortal assumes influential personas such as King Arthur and Abraham Lincoln, tirelessly striving to shape justice according to the needs of each era. In the contemporary world, his most effective method involves donning the role of a superhero. Given his steadfast commitment to justice and unparalleled experience, Cecil views him as the optimal leader for the Guardians of the Globe.
The Immortal possesses a formidable array of powers, including flight, super strength, and immortality. From the inception of the series, a recurring theme is his resurrection, accompanied by Omni-Man's relentless pursuit to find increasingly brutal means to permanently eliminate him.
What makes The Immortal stand out is not just his powers but the qualities that make him Earth's most dependable defender. His singular passion for justice leaves no room for distractions, and he exhibits the conviction that he can outlive any adversary. This unwavering confidence allows him to face and overcome virtually any villain, embodying the essence of human determination. The Immortal serves as a personification of the indomitable human spirit, making him a beacon of reliability in the defense of Earth.
2. Invincible
Invincible truly lives up to his name, consistently defying the odds and rising above challenging situations. While his overpowered Viltrumite DNA plays a role, it's Mark's dynamic approach that sets him apart. As his powers rapidly evolve, Mark continually demonstrates resilience and resourcefulness, using not only his physical abilities but also tapping into his emotional intelligence to navigate complex scenarios.
Mark's growth is palpable, with each episode showcasing his mastery of new skills. The same kid who once struggled to fly now stands at the forefront, defending against a Viltrumite invasion on an alien planet alongside his formidable father, Omni-Man. Nolan, being considered one of the best Viltrumites ever produced, adds weight to the possibility that Mark inherited a significant share of that power.
What sets Mark apart from the Viltrumites is his humanity. Unlike the Viltrumites, who pride themselves solely on might without meaningful connections, Mark's human essence drives him to love and care for others. This aspect of his character empowers him to lead and form alliances, presenting the potential to challenge the oppressive Viltrumite empire. In Invincible, the audience witnesses not just a superhero in action but a symbol of humanity's strength and capacity to lead with compassion.
1. Omni-Man
Omni-Man embodies the typical brutality of the Viltrumites, evident in his callous remark about his wife being just a pet to him and his role in singlehandedly weakening entire planets for Viltrumite conquest. However, Nolan's integration into human customs, notably through his family ties, has potentially altered his perspective. Although already one of the Viltrumites' strongest, the infusion of human drive has fueled a new motivation within him, extending beyond pride to encompass a broader sense of purpose.
The pivotal events in the Season 2 Part 1 finale mark Nolan's official renunciation of the Viltrumite cause. This turning point positions him as a formidable adversary against his own kind, and he's likely to clash with them more frequently. Nolan's unique blend of Viltrumite strength and human determination grants him an edge that might persist in future confrontations.
Despite Nolan's departure from Viltrumite values, he remains amoral concerning human customs, demonstrating a willingness to take lives without hesitation — a stark contrast to his son's more nuanced approach. This willingness to go further grants Omni-Man a certain degree of superiority over Invincible, at least for now. However, as Invincible continues to grow more powerful and develops heightened emotional intelligence, the dynamics between father and son may evolve. The potential exists for Invincible to surpass Omni-Man in power, as he consistently demonstrates the discernment needed to navigate brutal encounters with villains. Thus, the question arises of whether Omni-Man will maintain his status as the most powerful character in the story.